LUMICUP ELEVATES BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON, TAILGATES AND END-OF-SUMMER GATHERINGS WITH A STYLISH UPGRADE TO DISPOSABLE CUPS

Lumicup's Five Customizable Sizes Bring A Premium Touch To Everything From Dorm Rooms To Game Day Celebrations

LOS ANGELES, GA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families squeeze in their final summer gatherings and students prepare to return to schools and campuses, LumiCup brings style, convenience and sustainability to the season's biggest moments. Whether it's an end-of-summer barbecue, a neighborhood playdate, an after-school snack, a tailgate, a Greek life event or stocking a college dorm room for the semester ahead, countless occasions call for convenient drinkware. Too often, that convenience comes in the form of single-use plastic cups that are used for minutes and discarded for generations. LumiCup offers a better way to celebrate, combining endless recyclability, customizable designs and five versatile sizes for every occasion.LumiCup is made from 90% post-consumer recycled aluminum and keeps drinks cold 70% longer than plastic while helping reduce waste. Available in five sizes — 9 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz. and 24 oz. — LumiCup is designed for everything from iced coffee and sports drinks to game-day beverages and backyard entertaining."Back-to-school season is really a season of gathering," said Kevin Diamond, co-founder and CEO of Lumi. "Whether you're moving into a dorm, hosting friends for a football watch party, organizing a Greek life event or simply enjoying the last few weeks of summer, those moments often come with a lot of disposable waste. We're giving people a simple way to make a better choice without sacrificing convenience and better drinking experiences."To help introduce students to a more sustainable cup option, LumiCup is launching a campus outreach initiative, sending 30 LumiCup kits to colleges and universities across the country as students return for the fall semester. Each kit will provide students with an opportunity to experience LumiCup firsthand during welcome events, tailgates, student organization gatherings and other campus activities.The initiative reflects Lumi's belief that sustainability should be accessible and visible in the everyday moments that bring people together."College students are helping shape the future of consumer behavior," said Paul Kradin, co-founder and Chief Sustainability Officer of Lumi. "By introducing LumiCup on campuses, we're creating opportunities for students to make more sustainable choices in spaces where disposable cups are used every day."LumiCup's 9 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz. sizes are available direct-to-consumer at lumicup.com, with customization if you feel like personalizing them. Bulk ordering options available for schools, venues, organizations, events and businesses with the same customization options and include the 20 oz. and 24 oz. sizes as well. Think LumiCup could be a fit for your campus? Reach out to learn more about how customizable, sustainable LumiCups can elevate campus events, tours, and student experiences.About Lumi and the LumiCupLumi is revolutionizing single-use drinkware with its groundbreaking product, the LumiCup – the lightest disposable and endlessly recyclable aluminum cup on the market. Founded in 2021 with a vision to combat the global surge in single-use plastic, Lumi’s innovative beverage solution offers a stylish, high-performance alternative to plastic cups. Available in five sizes (9 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz. and 24 oz.), LumiCups deliver true material and carbon footprint sustainability while improving the drink experience by staying cold 70% longer. With the planet enduring a staggering 10M tons of annual waste from single-use plastic cups, sophisticated and lustrous LumiCups are an environmentally conscious choice that offer a premium user experience. Join the movement online at lumicup.com and @thelumicup on Instagram. Please contact LumiCup at info@lumicup.com.

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