Refine Intelligence Reports Record Growth as Banks Shift to Automated Fraud Resolution

AI-powered fraud & scams drives banks to accelerate adoption of Refine's automated customer outreach platform, contributing to 364% ARR growth in past year.

Banks are ready to ditch phone calls as the primary fraud-related outreach, and replace slow, manual alert reviews with automated Fraud Resolution.” — Uri Rivner, CEO and Co-Founder of Refine Intelligence

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

-Refine Intelligence reported 364% annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth and a 4.5x increase in bank customers over the past 12 months.

-Banks are adopting Refine's automated outreach and fraud alert resolution platform to replace manual reviews and phone-based investigations.

-A top 50 U.S. bank now resolves 87.5% of fraud alerts automatically using Refine's platform.

-The growth reflects increasing demand for scalable fraud resolution as AI-powered bank impersonation attacks, check fraud, and scams continue to rise.

Refine Intelligence, a fraud resolution platform for banks, today announced its strongest quarter in company history, driven by accelerating demand from financial institutions seeking to automate alert resolution. Over the past 12 months, annual recurring revenue (ARR) surged 364% and the number of banks using Refine’s platform increased 4.5x. The growth reflects a broader industry shift as financial institutions respond to the rapid rise of AI-powered bank impersonation attacks, check fraud, and scams.

"Banks are ready to ditch phone calls as the primary fraud-related outreach, and replace slow, manual alert reviews with automated Fraud Resolution," said Uri Rivner, CEO and Co-Founder of Refine Intelligence. "Our record growth shows that making bank customers an active partner in fighting fraud simply works.”

Q2 product milestone: Banks are stopping manual alert review

For the first time, a top 50 US bank stopped reviewing fraud alerts manually. Instead, it processed those alerts through Refine’s platform, resolving 87.5% of alerts automatically.

“Rather than engaging customers as the last resort, the bank made customer outreach the first step in the alert resolution workflow,” Rivner said. “Results show that customers have regained trust in bank communications and have become active participants in fighting advanced fraud.”

About Refine Intelligence

Refine is the industry leader in Fraud Resolution. Fighting the surge of AI-Powered Fraud, the platform empowers legitimate customers to verify and explain anomalous account activity in seconds. It helps banks fight Bank Impersonation and Check Fraud, and identify scam victims and mules - using Agentic AI trained on a unique, proprietary intent dataset. Banks using Refine’s platform can automate most of their fraud operations and restore customer trust in communications.

Learn more at www.refineintelligence.com.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is Refine Intelligence?

Refine Intelligence is a fraud resolution platform that helps banks automate customer outreach and fraud alert resolution. The platform combines automated customer engagement with Agentic AI trained on a proprietary intent dataset to enable legitimate customers to securely verify and explain suspicious account activity in seconds. This helps banks resolve fraud and scam alerts faster, automate more of their operations, and restore customer trust in bank communications.

Why are banks adopting automated fraud resolution?

The rapid rise in AI-powered bank impersonation attacks, check fraud, and scams has made manual fraud investigations increasingly difficult to scale. Automated customer engagement and intent-aware agentic AI enables banks to resolve alerts faster while reducing operational workload.

What results are banks seeing with Refine?

A top 50 U.S. bank using Refine's platform now resolves 87.5% of fraud alerts automatically, eliminating manual review for most alerts.

What types of fraud does Refine help prevent?

Financial institutions use Refine to combat bank impersonation fraud, account takeover, check fraud, scams, and mule activity.

How does Refine differ from traditional fraud detection systems?

Refine complements existing fraud detection systems rather than replacing them. It focuses on the final stage of fraud operations, fraud resolution, by engaging customers in real time to verify suspicious activity and scale decision-making. Its patented agentic AI technology is trained with a proprietary intent dataset so it can confirm customer intent and help fight scams, even if the customer is guided by criminals to provide false explanations.

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