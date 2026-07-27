TOP AC Inc. Serves Northridge, North Hills, Burbank, Studio City and Pasadena With Certified HVAC Repair & Installation

TOP AC Inc. certified HVAC repair, installation and maintenance across Northridge, North Hills, Burbank, Studio City and Pasadena. CSLB #959168. Call +1 (855) 999-8672.

TOP AC Inc. provides certified HVAC repair, installation and maintenance across Northridge, North Hills, Burbank, Studio City and Pasadena.

Northridge, Burbank, Pasadena — each area has different demands. We've structured our service to meet each one the same day a call comes in.” — Itai Kolet, Founder, TOP AC Inc.

CANOGA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOP AC Inc., a CSLB-licensed HVAC contractor Northridge and greater Los Angeles area homeowners and businesses have relied on since 2011, is confirming certified HVAC repair, installation, and maintenance service availability across five Los Angeles neighborhoods: Northridge, North Hills, Burbank, Studio City, and Pasadena. The company's technicians are dispatched from its Canoga Park headquarters at 21201 Victory Blvd, Suite 102, with same-day service availability across all five areas.Serving the Northern and Eastern Corridors of Los AngelesNorthridge, North Hills, Burbank, Studio City, and Pasadena represent a geographically diverse cross-section of the greater Los Angeles market — each with distinct HVAC demands shaped by local climate conditions, building stock, and seasonal temperature patterns. TOP AC Inc. has structured its service dispatch to provide consistent same-day response across all five neighborhoods, with technicians equipped to address the full range of residential and commercial HVAC needs in each area.Northridge and North Hills — San Fernando Valley HVAC ServiceNorthridge and North Hills are located in the central San Fernando Valley — one of the hottest micro-climates in the Los Angeles region during summer months. Residential properties in these neighborhoods are predominantly single-family homes built between the 1960s and 1990s, many of which operate aging HVAC systems that require periodic maintenance, component replacement, or full system upgrades to continue performing reliably under San Fernando Valley summer heat conditions.TOP AC Inc. provides full AC repair, replacement, and installation services across Northridge and North Hills, along with heating system service, ductwork evaluation, and indoor air quality solutions. The company's technicians are familiar with the equipment types and installation configurations common to this area's residential building stock.Burbank — HVAC Service for Residential and Commercial PropertiesBurbank's mix of residential neighborhoods and commercial corridors — including its entertainment industry facilities and retail properties — presents a range of HVAC service needs that TOP AC Inc. addresses across both residential and commercial divisions. The company's commercial HVAC team serves office buildings, production facilities, and retail properties throughout Burbank, while the residential division handles single-family and multi-unit properties across the city's neighborhoods.Burbank's inland location places it in a warmer temperature band than coastal Los Angeles during summer, with heat events regularly pushing temperatures above 95°F — conditions that increase the frequency of AC service calls and place additional demand on maintenance schedules. TOP AC Inc. provides same-day repair response for active system failures and offers scheduled maintenance visits to reduce the likelihood of unplanned breakdowns during peak summer heat periods.Studio City — Certified HVAC Repair and InstallationStudio City homeowners and business operators can access TOP AC Inc.'s full range of AC repair Studio City and installation services, including split system and central air conditioning repair, refrigerant servicing, thermostat installation, and seasonal tune-ups. The company's Studio City service area covers residential properties across the neighborhood's hillside and valley floor communities, as well as commercial properties along Ventura Boulevard and surrounding corridors.Studio City's position between the Santa Monica Mountains and the San Fernando Valley creates localized temperature variation — with valley-facing properties experiencing higher peak temperatures than hillside locations. TOP AC Inc.'s technicians are experienced with the range of HVAC configurations found across Studio City's diverse residential and commercial building stock.Pasadena — HVAC Services for One of LA's Oldest Residential MarketsPasadena presents a distinct HVAC service environment — characterized by a large inventory of older residential properties, many of which operate aging duct systems and HVAC equipment that requires more frequent service attention than newer installations. TOP AC Inc.'s HVAC service Pasadena coverage addresses the full range of repair, replacement, and maintenance needs across Pasadena's residential and commercial properties, including older central air systems, ductless mini-split installations, and heating system service for the area's cooler winter months.Pasadena's inland location also places it among the warmer areas of greater Los Angeles during summer heat events, with temperatures regularly exceeding 95°F to 100°F — creating consistent demand for responsive AC repair and maintenance services throughout the summer season.Services Available Across All Five NeighborhoodsTOP AC Inc. provides the following services across Northridge, North Hills, Burbank, Studio City, and Pasadena:• AC repair — same-day diagnosis and repair for all major brands and system types• AC replacement and installation — full system replacement with equipment selection matched to property size and usage• Heating system repair and installation — furnace, heat pump, and mini-split heating service• Commercial HVAC — repair, installation, and maintenance for office, retail, and industrial properties• Ductwork and ventilation — duct inspection, cleaning, sealing, and replacement• Indoor air quality — filtration, purification, and ventilation solutions• HVAC maintenance — seasonal tune-ups available through the TOP CLUB residential membership from $15/month"Los Angeles is not one climate — it's many," said Itai Kolet, founder of TOP AC Inc. "Northridge runs hotter than Pasadena. Studio City has different building stock than North Hills. We've built our service operation to understand those differences and respond to them. That's what it means to be a local contractor across a city this size."About TOP AC Inc.TOP AC Inc. is a CSLB-licensed HVAC contractor (License #959168, #1086117) founded in 2011 by Itai Kolet, headquartered at 21201 Victory Blvd, Suite 102, Canoga Park, CA 91303. The company is a certified Mitsubishi Electric Diamond Dealer and provides residential and commercial HVAC repair, installation, and maintenance services across more than 30 Los Angeles neighborhoods. Rated 4.9 stars on Google and 4.8 stars on Yelp across more than 350 verified reviews. Same-day service available. Contact: +1 (855) 999-8672 or office@top-ac.com.MEDIA CONTACTName: Itai Kolet — Founder, TOP AC Inc.Phone: +1 (855) 999-8672Email: office@top-ac.comWebsite: https://top-ac.com Address: 21201 Victory Blvd, Suite 102, Canoga Park, CA 91303License: CSLB #959168 · #1086117

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