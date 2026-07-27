Notice of Board Vacancy Klickitat County Board of Equalization Position

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Klickitat County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants to fill a position on the Klickitat County Board of Equalization (BOE). The Board of Equalization hears appeals brought by taxpayers regarding property valuations and exemption determinations for properties located within Klickitat County.

This position will be a new full term (three years)

Board members receive $100.00 compensation for each meeting and training.

Any adult who is a resident of Klickitat County, does not hold an elected office, and is not employed by an elected official, is encouraged to apply. Applications are available online on the Klickitat County website

To apply, click the linked application below. To request that an application be mailed to you or if you have further questions, please contact the Clerk to the Board of Equalization at (509) 773-4612 or email at bocc@klickitatcounty.org

Deadline for receiving applications: September 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Dated this 27th day of July, 2026.

Board Application

Policies for Appointments and Functions