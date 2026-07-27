Minnesota DNR seeks public input on Leech Lake Fisheries Management Plan

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in Leech Lake fisheries management to share their thoughts on a draft update of the fisheries management plan for the lake.

The Minnesota DNR last updated the Leech Lake Fisheries Management Plan in 2021, and in the new plan, the agency is aiming to reflect current public values and attitudes about how the lake should be managed.

“We’ve built upon the successes of the previous plan by providing updates and recommendations on proposed goals, objectives, and actions aimed at preserving a quality fishery in Leech Lake,” said Wade Massure, Minnesota DNR Walker area fisheries supervisor. “In the updated plan, we’re looking to continue that success with a focus on balancing predator-prey relationships in the lake and expanding primary and secondary management species.”

Balancing predator-prey relationships means maintaining adult walleye abundance at sustainable levels relative to the perch population, which is achieved through refinements in objectives and operational protocols. Expanding primary and secondary management species involves adding and refining objectives for muskellunge, northern pike, sunfish and crappie.

The updated master plan will be used to guide the management of Leech Lake fish populations. It will include management goals, objectives and actions for the lake for the next 10 years. If necessary, the updated plan will be evaluated and revised five years after adoption.

Review and comment on the plan

The public can obtain a digital copy of the draft update on the Minnesota DNR Leech Lake management webpage. Comments on the draft plan may be provided by:

The Minnesota DNR is accepting comments on the draft plan beginning today, until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20.

About the lake

Leech Lake is a 112,000-acre lake and is the third largest lake located entirely within Minnesota. Leech Lake provides world-class angling opportunities year-round for walleye, yellow perch, muskellunge, northern pike, panfish, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, among other popular species. Intensive monitoring of the fish populations occurs on an annual basis due to the popularity of this resource.

More information about Leech Lake is available on the Minnesota DNR website.