CPW’s Firearms Safety System application is now open ahead of the August 1 implementation of SB25-003

July 27, 2026

DENVER - Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) new Firearms Safety System application is now open ahead of the August 1 implementation of Senate Bill 25-003 (SB25-003).

The new law establishes firearms safety training requirements for the purchase or transfer of specified semiautomatic firearms in Colorado. CPW is required by statute to implement and administer the program and to report annually to the Colorado General Assembly on program costs and resource needs. Starting Aug. 1, 2026, individuals seeking to purchase or transfer a specified semiautomatic firearm (SSF) must apply to the county sheriff’s office for an eligibility card and then successfully complete an in-person firearms safety course within five years of the transaction.

CPW held 18 in-person engagement events around the state, as well as three online meetings to explain the changes, answer questions and gather feedback for implementing the new legislation. For help with questions on navigating the Firearms Safety System application, email [email protected] or call the Firearms Safety Program at 303-291-7143.

More information about the Firearms Safety Program is available on CPW's website.

CPW’s latest Colorado Outdoors podcast features an interview with Firearms Safety Program Manager Dan Coil.



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