Senator Sasha Renée Pérez issues statement on latest hate crime at the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center

SACRAMENTO – Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena) has issued the following statement on the latest case of hateful vandalism against the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center:

“It is truly disturbing and particularly cruel to spread hate and inflict fresh pain on the congregation of the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center. This community discovered antisemitic graffiti had been written on a new mural that was created to foster community healing after a previous hate crime in January.

“The Eaton Fire destroyed the physical structure of this community, but their faith, love and generosity were unscathed.

“I am deeply concerned by this latest attack and the person or people responsible must be held accountable.

“I know the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center congregation will once again find the resolve and spirit to heal from this act of ignorance and intolerance.”

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Senator Sasha Renée Pérez is Chair of the Senate Education Committee and represents the 25th Senate District that includes the communities of Glendale, Pasadena, Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, Claremont, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, Monrovia, Monterey Park, Rosemead, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Temple City, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, and San Antonio Heights.