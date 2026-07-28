ASPIS Cyber Technologies Appoints Gilberto Peralta to Board of Directors

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Accomplished Global Aerospace and Technology Executive to Support ASPIS Cyber’s Strategic Growth, Corporate Governance, and International Expansion

Decades of experience leading major organizations and companies across the aerospace, technology, and industrial sectors will bring significant value to ASPIS Cyber and our Board of Directors” — Paul Feller

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASPIS Cyber Technologies, a global cloud-based AI cybersecurity company operating patented military-grade secure communications solutions and AI-powered detection and protection technologies, announced today that Gilberto Peralta, President of Airbus Brazil, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.Mr. Peralta is an accomplished international executive with more than four decades of leadership experience across the aerospace, aviation, technology, financial services, and industrial sectors. He currently serves as President of Airbus Brazil, part of Airbus SE (Euronext Paris: AIR), where he leads the company’s strategic initiatives, institutional relationships, and continued development within one of the world’s most important aerospace markets.Prior to joining Airbus, Mr. Peralta completed a distinguished 39-year career with General Electric (NYSE: GE), during which he held leadership positions in the United States, Italy, and France, before concluding his career as President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Brazil.He currently also serves as an Independent Director of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL), one of Brazil’s leading airlines. Mr. Peralta brings extensive experience in corporate governance, strategic leadership, international business development, aviation, technology, and the management of complex multinational organizations.“Gilberto is a seasoned and highly respected global executive with a proven record of leadership, corporate governance, and international business success. His decades of experience leading major multinational organizations and supporting companies across the aerospace, aviation, technology, and industrial sectors will bring significant value to ASPIS Cyber and our Board of Directors,” stated Paul Feller, ASPIS Executive Chairman of the Board.As a member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Peralta will provide strategic guidance to support ASPIS Cyber’s corporate governance, international market development, strategic partnerships, and long-term growth. His leadership and global business experience will support the Company’s continued success as it expands into new markets across North America, Latin America, and Europe.ASPIS Cyber is redefining the future of digital defense with a mission to protect enterprises and government agencies from the most advanced and evolving cyber threats. Our unified solutions portfolio delivers comprehensive protection across communications, mobile, endpoint, cloud, and application environments, creating a resilient shield across the entire threat landscape. Through cutting-edge innovation, AI-driven defense, and zero trust architecture, ASPIS Cyber enables organizations to anticipate, prevent, and respond to attacks with precision and speed. Enterprise- and defense-ready by design, our technologies combine secure communications, mobile threat defense, and compliance-ready intelligence to ensure operational continuity, regulatory alignment, and true cyber resilience in an era where threats evolve faster than ever.Headquartered in New York, and international offices in Tel Aviv, São Paulo, Los Angeles, Toronto, Boca Raton, and Mexico City.Forward-Looking Statements:Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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