VETERAN ACTOR KEVIN SORBO TAKES ON TALENT MANAGER ROLE IN NEW FAITH-BASED FILM ‘ELIJAH PEEL,’ OPENING AUGUST 14

Sorbo Available for Virtual Interviews Friday, August 14; Executive Producer Willie Robertson Available Thursday, August 13

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran actor Kevin Sorbo steps into the world of rock-and-roll excess in ELIJAH PEEL, the award-winning faith-based drama opening exclusively in theaters August 14. Sorbo portrays the title character’s longtime talent manager, a man tasked with navigating the career—and increasingly destructive personal life—of a stadium-filling rock star spiraling through addiction.Inspired by a true story, ELIJAH PEEL follows a celebrated musician whose near-fatal heart attack and unexpected friendship with a terminally ill nine-year-old girl force him to confront his addiction, fractured relationships and need for redemption. Evelyn Grace Kite portrays Jessica, whose unwavering faith, radiant spirit and wisdom beyond her years begin to break through the walls Elijah has built around his heart.As Elijah’s manager, Sorbo’s character has witnessed both the talent that made him a star and the personal destruction threatening to bring it all to an end. Sorbo adds another compelling presence to a story centered on second chances, recovery, reconciliation and faith.Written, directed and produced by Kevin D. Sepe, ELIJAH PEEL is inspired by Sepe’s own experiences. After years of addiction and repeated brushes with death, the Miami-based writer-producer and father of five found sobriety, embraced faith and began rebuilding his life. That second chance ultimately led him to create a film inspired by his mental and spiritual struggles and his decision to choose faith and recovery.Terry Harris of the film’s producing team noted, “Added to the already powerful storyline, our film is Kite’s debut in a young career that’s already making history with her win as Best Actress at the International Christian Film Festival this spring. She brings a compelling energy and realness to every scene and gives the movie a beating heart.”The film marks the breakout performance of nine-year-old Evelyn Grace Kite, who recently made history as the youngest-ever recipient of the International Christian Film & Music Festival’s Best Lead Actress award. ELIJAH PEEL also received Best Picture and Best Director honors at the 2026 festival.ELIJAH PEEL opens exclusively in theaters August 14, 2026.# # #Want to watch ELIJAH PEEL with your friends, family, church, or other group?Get more information about group ticket sales at: www.elijahpeelmovie.com Press screener available upon requestDownloads:# # #Franklin, Tennessee Special Screening (Tuesday, August 4th)Media, invited guests, and select members of the public are invited to a special advance screening of ELIJAH PEEL in Franklin, Tennessee.WHAT: ELIJAH PEEL Special ScreeningWHEN: Tuesday, August 4, 20266:00 PM — Red Carpet Arrivals7:00 PM — Screening BeginsWHERE: AMC Thoroughbred 20Franklin, TennesseeMEDIA: To RSVP for the press line and/or request tickets, please contact: AdriannaValentin@FalcoInk.comScreener links are also available for feature consideration. To request a screener, please contact: ImaniCharles@FalcoInk.comPress Interview AvailabilityELIJAH PEEL Press Day (8/4-5)Select Nashville In-Person & Virtual Broadcast, Print, Podcast, and Online InterviewsWHEN: Tuesday, August 4th & Wednesday, August 5th (In Nashville, Tenn.)WHO: Filmmaker Kevin D. Sepe Stars Robert Malcolm Cumming & Evelyn Grace KiteIn support of the theatrical release of ELIJAH PEEL, select virtual interview opportunities are also available Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 14, 2026.Available guests:Willie Robertson — Executive Producer; Duck Dynasty, The Blind (Thursday, August 13 only)Kevin Sorbo — Actor, ELIJAH PEEL (Friday, August 14 only)Interview format:Remote interviews available via Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or preferred video platform.Suggested interview topics include the real-life themes behind ELIJAH PEEL, including addiction, recovery, second chances, faith, and spiritual renewal; why Willie and Korie Robertson were drawn to the story; Kevin Sorbo’s role in the film and his perspective on hope-driven storytelling; and why faith-based films continue to connect with audiences seeking meaningful, family-friendly theatrical experiences.To request or confirm an interview, please contact:Jeremy Westby, 2911 Mediajpw@2911.us+1-615-496-4954 (SMS/TEXT) or +1-833-537-2911 (VOICE)Official Trailer:About ELIJAH PEELInspired by a true story, ELIJAH PEEL follows a stadium-filling rock star whose life of fame and addiction comes to a sudden halt after a heart attack nearly costs him everything. During his recovery, Elijah encounters a remarkable young girl whose unwavering faith, radiant spirit, and wisdom beyond her years begin to break through the walls he has built around his heart.Through their unexpected bond, her extraordinary hope inspires Elijah to begin a powerful journey toward healing, reconciliation, and faith.ELIJAH PEEL opens exclusively in theaters August 14, 2026.About EKKL EntertainmentEKKL Entertainment is a faith-and-family entertainment company dedicated to bringing audience-friendly, values-driven stories to as many people as possible. Founded by entertainment pioneer Michael Scott, co-founder and former CEO of Pure Flix, whose work in inspirational cinema has generated more than $200 million at the global box office, EKKL champions meaningful, inspiring, and emotionally resonant storytelling for audiences and families seeking films with purpose.EKKL’s growing theatrical slate includes ELIJAH PEEL, opening exclusively in theaters August 14, 2026; DANIEL AND THE FIERY FURNACE, opening exclusively in theaters September 18, 2026; and SHE DANCES, a father-daughter drama starring Steve Zahn, Audrey Zahn, Ethan Hawke, Rosemarie DeWitt, Mackenzie Ziegler, and Sonequa Martin-Green.For more information, please visit EKKL.com.

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