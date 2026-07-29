TermScout Adds Custom FAQs to TrustMark™ to Give Buyers Answers Before Negotiations Begin

Custom FAQs for TrustMark™ give buyers plain-language context alongside independently certified contract information.

New TrustMark™ enhancement adds custom FAQs that give vendors a structured way to explain contract intent, reduce friction, and accelerate procurement cycles.

Trust isn't built by contract language. It's built by understanding.” — Olga V. Mack, CEO, TermScout

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise contract negotiations often slow down because buyers need answers before they can evaluate contractual risk. Vendors repeatedly explain the same provisions, procurement teams request clarification, and legal reviewers spend valuable time answering foundational questions before meaningful negotiations can begin.Today, TermScout announced Custom FAQs for TrustMark™, a new TrustMark capability that allows vendors to answer common contract questions directly within the contract evaluation experience.Unlike traditional FAQs, help centers, or knowledge bases that require buyers to search for information separately, Custom FAQs appear directly alongside independently certified contract intelligence during contract evaluation, providing explanations at the exact moment buyers need them.Across thousands of commercial contracts reviewed on the TermScout platform, one pattern consistently emerges: negotiations often slow not because parties disagree, but because buyers lack context. Vendors repeatedly answer the same questions before meaningful negotiations can begin. Custom FAQs make those answers available upfront.For example, a vendor can explain why a limitation of liability is structured a certain way, how customer data is handled, or why specific security or AI provisions are included before those questions become procurement roadblocks.Instead of requiring buyers to ask the same questions repeatedly, vendors can provide structured answers directly alongside their certified contract information. Buyers get faster access to explanations, legal reviewers gain business context before negotiations begin, and sales teams spend less time responding to recurring procurement questions.By reducing repetitive clarification requests early in the review process, organizations can shorten procurement cycles while allowing legal teams to focus on substantive negotiations rather than foundational education.The feature enables companies to provide plain-English explanations of contract provisions, recurring procurement concerns, product-specific contractual positions, and common legal questions at the outset of negotiations.“Every negotiation seems to start with the same questions,” said Spencer Lasley, Vice President of Product at TermScout. “Buyers want to understand why terms exist, whether they’re standard, and how they relate to the product they’re purchasing. Custom FAQs let vendors answer those questions once instead of repeatedly during every deal.”The new capability complements TrustMark’s independent contract certification and market benchmarking by adding vendor-provided explanations alongside independently assessed contract terms. Buyers now receive both an objective assessment of contract language and the vendor’s own explanation of why specific contractual positions exist, creating greater transparency without replacing TrustMark’s independent analysis.For procurement teams, Custom FAQs provide faster access to explanations before questions become blockers. For legal reviewers, they reduce time spent interpreting standard positions and allow attention to focus on material issues. For sales teams, they reduce repetitive contract discussions and help move deals through procurement more efficiently."Trust isn't built by contract language. It's built by understanding," said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout, a leading legal technology and contract intelligence platform. "Too many negotiations begin with avoidable questions instead of informed decisions. Custom FAQs give buyers the context they need upfront, allowing legal, procurement, and sales teams to spend less time explaining contracts and more time moving business forward."Enterprise buyers increasingly expect transparency, supporting evidence, and clear explanations before accepting contractual positions. Custom FAQs reflect that shift by helping vendors answer recurring questions, reduce unnecessary procurement friction, and improve the overall contract evaluation experience.Custom FAQs represent another step toward making contracts easier to understand before negotiations begin. By combining independent certification, market benchmarking, and vendor-provided explanations, TrustMark helps organizations move beyond reviewing contracts toward making faster, better-informed purchasing decisions.About TermScoutTermScout is the contract intelligence layer that accelerates sales and reduces procurement risk by turning contracts into clear, trusted decision signals.By benchmarking agreements against market data and making trust visible earlier in the deal process, TermScout helps organizations move faster with confidence, without editing contracts or changing how they negotiate, making it a differentiated contract negotiation software and vendor risk management solution.For more information about TermScout, visit [www. TermScout.com ]( http://www.TermScout.com ).

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