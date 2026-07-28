Aptia Adds Cariloop to Aptia Amplify Partners, Expanding Caregiver Support for Employer Clients

Aptia Logo

Cariloop joins Aptia’s pre-integrated partner ecosystem, giving employers a way to help working caregivers with personalized support through every life stage.

Cariloop is exactly the type of partner we want to bring into Aptia Amplify, delivering meaningful support for employees while helping employers strengthen engagement and well-being. ” — Mike Bauguss, Chief Revenue Officer, Aptia-US

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , a leading U.S. employee benefits administrator and global pensions, health and insurance provider, today announced that Cariloop has joined Aptia Amplify Partners, the company’s curated ecosystem of pre-integrated third-party solutions that give employers simpler access to high-impact employee benefits.Cariloop is a leading caregiver support platform that helps working families navigate, find, and manage care for the people who matter most to them. The platform combines personalized coaching from licensed professionals with digital tools for care coordination, provider search, and backup care. Cariloop helps members across the full caregiving spectrum, from childcare and education to elder care, neurodiverse support, and everything in between. The company currently serves more than 2 million working caregivers worldwide.“Caregiving is one of the most significant challenges facing today’s workforce. Cariloop is exactly the type of partner we want to bring into Aptia Amplify, delivering meaningful support for employees while helping employers strengthen engagement and well-being. Together, we’re making it easier for clients to provide personalized guidance when employees need it most,” said Mike Bauguss, Chief Revenue Officer, Aptia-US.An estimated 50 million Americans provide 20 or more hours of unpaid caregiving each week. For employers, the impact is measurable. Seventy-nine percent of Cariloop users report avoiding unplanned leave or PTO use, and employees save an average of 12 hours each time they use the platform. Employers who offer Cariloop have reported a 3x return on investment through reduced absenteeism, improved retention, and stronger employee engagement. By connecting employees with licensed care coaches who respond in under two hours on average, Cariloop helps employers address a growing source of workforce disruption before it becomes a retention problem.“It’s an absolute honor for our team to be partnering with Aptia and to serve working caregivers through Aptia Amplify. Caregiving is a responsibility that truly impacts every aspect of an employee’s wellbeing: their mind, health, wealth, and home,” said Michael Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of Cariloop. “Cariloop’s solution is flexible enough to support every employer, and comprehensive enough to support every working caregiver, at every life stage.”Through Aptia Amplify, Aptia clients will gain access to Cariloop via simplified contracting, seamless integration, and embedded engagement content built into AptiaOne. The platform is designed for fast deployment and requires no additional workload for HR or IT teams. Cariloop joins a growing roster of Amplify Partners spanning well-being, condition management, mental health, financial wellness, and more. Aptia plans to continue expansion of the program to more than a dozen integrated solutions by the end of 2026.About AptiaAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Connect with Aptia on our website or LinkedIn About CariloopCariloop is the leading caregiver support platform helping working parents, caregivers, and families navigate life's caregiving moments with confidence. Through its Caregiver Support Platform, professional Care Coaches, and transformational Backup Care solutions, Cariloop delivers personalized guidance and practical support across the full spectrum of caregiving. Trusted by employers and other leading organizations, Cariloop helps reduce caregiver stress and burnout while improving well-being, productivity, and peace of mind. A proud Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, Cariloop supports more than 2 million members through over 200 organizations worldwide. Learn more at cariloop.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.