TILEDGE Officially Adds Microcement Wall and Floor Finishes to Its Southern Utah Service Lineup

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TILEDGE (Santa Clara, UT) now offers Microcement wall/floor finishes alongside tile installation for Washington County & St. George homeowners.

S. Utah homeowners have great design instincts, and many have been asking for this finish by name. We're excited to offer it alongside our existing tile services and give clients a seamless option.” — TILEDGE Team

SANTA CLARA, UT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TILEDGE, the Santa Clara based tile contractor serving homeowners across Washington County and the greater St. George area, is officially adding Microcement wall and floor finishes to its Southern Utah service lineup. The expansion gives local homeowners access to one of the most sought after interior surface treatments available today, delivered by the same experienced custom tile installation contractor that has been serving the region.For homeowners across Washington County who have been researching modern surface finishes or exploring ways to update a bathroom, kitchen, or living area without the interruption of traditional tile grout lines, the addition of Microcement to TILEDGE's custom tile installation offerings represents a significant and well timed expansion.What Is Microcement and Why Are Utah Homeowners Requesting It?Microcement is a thin, epoxy reinforced coating applied directly over existing walls, floors, or countertops to create a smooth, continuous, grout free surface. It is waterproof from the build coat to the sealer, creating an extremely waterproof surface that is highly durable, and available in a wide range of tones and colors to suit both modern and transitional interior styles.Unlike traditional tile, Microcement eliminates grout lines entirely, creating an uninterrupted surface that is easier to clean, visually expansive, and particularly well suited to open plan interiors where design continuity matters. It can be applied over most existing substrates, which in many cases reduces the amount of demolition and prep work required before a renovation can begin.The finish has gained significant traction among interior designers and custom home builders across the country, and Southern Utah homeowners have increasingly been seeking it out for bathroom walls, shower enclosures, kitchen floors, and even pool surrounds.Where Can Microcement Be Applied in a Home?Microcement can be applied to bathroom walls, shower enclosures, kitchen and bathroom floors, countertops, and pool surrounds, making it one of the most versatile surface finishes available through TILEDGE's microcement wall and floor installation services Bathroom Walls and Shower EnclosuresMicrocement is particularly popular in wet areas because of its seamless, waterproof finish. In ashower enclosure, the absence of grout lines means there are no porous channels where moisture, mold, or mildew can accumulate over time. The result is a surface that looks cleaner, stays cleaner, and maintains its appearance with minimal effort.Kitchen and Bathroom FloorsOn floors, Microcement creates a continuous surface that flows naturally from room to room, making spaces feel larger and more cohesive. It holds up well under daily foot traffic when properly sealed and maintained, and its smooth finish is far easier to clean than grout heavy tile floors.CountertopsHomeowners looking for a sleek, minimalist countertop surface are increasingly turning to Microcement as an alternative to stone or tile. The finish can be customized in color and texture, and it resists staining, heat, and daily wear.How Does Microcement Compare to Traditional Tile Installation?Microcement and traditional tile each serve different aesthetic and functional purposes. Tile offers more pattern variety and is ideal for feature walls, accent areas, and spaces where bold design is the goal. Microcement is the better choice when a homeowner wants a clean, continuous surface with no visible joints and a more intentional, minimalist overall look.In many projects, the two work well together. A bathroom might feature Microcement on the main shower walls with a tile accent wall or mosaic floor, combining the visual calm of a seamless surface with the texture and character of handcrafted tile. TILEDGE is experienced in both, which means homeowners can explore mixed material approaches with a single contractor rather than coordinating between multiple trades.How Do You Get Started With Microcement in Southern Utah?Getting started with Microcement through TILEDGE follows the same straightforward process as any other service inquiry. Homeowners can reach out to schedule a free, no obligation estimate, during which the team will assess the space, discuss design goals, and walk through the application process in plain terms.Because Microcement requires careful substrate assessment, proper priming, and precise application to perform correctly over the long term, the initial consultation stage is an important one. TILEDGE approaches every Microcement project with the same careful attention to prep work, surface condition, and finishing detail that defines its broader tile installation work across Washington County.TILEDGE is a Southern Utah tile and microcement contractor based in Santa Clara, Utah, proudly serving homeowners throughout Washington County and the greater Southern Utah region. With the official addition of Microcement wall and floor finishes to its service lineup, TILEDGE now offers one of the most complete custom tile installation and surface finishing options available to homeowners anywhere in the St. George area. To request a free estimate or learn more, visit smartlivingbuilders.com or call (435) 282-0543.

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