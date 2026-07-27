Clerk 1 Division of Bergen County Communications, Department of Public Safety

Organizational Overview:

The Division of Bergen County Communication is home to Bergen County’s 9-1-1 and dispatch operations providing service to 21 towns and acting as a 9-1-1 secondary alternate call routing center for all of Bergen County, other county agencies and all County Emergency Resource Phone Service.

Job Description:

This employment opportunity is to serve as a Clerk 1. Under close supervision, performs routine, repetitive clerical work involving the processing of documents in a variety of functions; does other related duties as required.

Job Responsibilities:

Receives, screens, reviews and verifies documents.

Sorts, indexes, and files checks, cash stubs, vouchers, requisitions and other materials, numerically, alphabetically, or according to other predetermined classification; maintains such files.

Receives applications, documents, forms and fees; screens, sorts and assembles this information for further processing.

Provides general, routine information in person and over the telephone; refers complicated or non-routine inquiries to appropriate staff.

May enter and/or retrieve information on a computer terminal.

May occasionally perform keyboarding/typing duties, but not as the primary function of the position.

May assist in preparing and verifying payrolls and make simple arithmetic calculations.

Operates various types of office and mail processing machines such as keyboard equipment, calculators, computer printers, sorter, photocopier, fax machine, stamping machine, labeling machine, etc.; may perform simple maintenance tasks such as adding toner, paper or changing ribbons

Prepares routine reports or assists in the preparation of reports by gathering data, tabulating results, and/or preparing simple charts.

Retrieve radio transmissions and telephone recordings at the request of agencies for OPRA/evidentiary purposes.

Maintains records and files.

Schedule:

Full time (40 hours/week) Monday through Friday.

Occasional overtime

Education Requirements: High School Diploma

Other Requirements:

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, including Teams, Word, Outlook and Excel programs.

Will be required to learn to utilize various types of electronic and/or manual recording and computerized information systems used by the agency, office, or related units.

What we offer:

Health, Dental, and Vision Coverage

Enrollment into the state pension system

Life, Short-term Disability & Long-term Disability coverage

Generous Paid Time Off

Voluntary Deferred Compensation Plan

Tuition Reimbursement

Employee Assistance and Employee Wellness Programs

Salary: $37,500 / per annum

Please send resume and employment application to resume@bergencountynj.gov – put in subject line job applying for, thank you.

The County of Bergen is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Employer.

It has been and will continue to be a fundamental policy of The County of Bergen not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, gender, gender identity, pregnancy, marital status, partnership status, domestic violence victim status, sexual orientation, age, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, veteran or military status, disability, medical condition, genetic information, caregiver status, unemployment status or any other characteristic prohibited by federal, state and/or local laws.

This policy applies to all aspects of employment, including hiring, promotion, demotion, compensation, training, working conditions, transfer, job assignments, benefits, layoff, and termination.