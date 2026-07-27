Finney County Now Offers Commercial Vehicle Registrations for All Kansas Residents
The Finney County Treasurer's Office is now authorized to issue commercial motor vehicle registrations to any Kansas residents.
This expanded service provides commercial vehicle owners with another convenient option for registering their vehicles.
For additional information about commercial motor vehicle registration locations, visit the Kansas Department of Revenue's Commercial Vehicle Office locations page at https://www.ksrevenue.gov/dovcmvlocations.html
For questions about commercial vehicle registrations, please contact the Finney County Treasurer's Office at 620-272-3559
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.