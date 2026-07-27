Finney County Now Offers Commercial Vehicle Registrations for All Kansas Residents

The Finney County Treasurer's Office is now authorized to issue commercial motor vehicle registrations to any Kansas residents.

This expanded service provides commercial vehicle owners with another convenient option for registering their vehicles.

For additional information about commercial motor vehicle registration locations, visit the Kansas Department of Revenue's Commercial Vehicle Office locations page at https://www.ksrevenue.gov/dovcmvlocations.html

For questions about commercial vehicle registrations, please contact the Finney County Treasurer's Office at 620-272-3559