Caseway to Offer Exclusive Member Discount to Members of the Alabama State Bar

Published on July 27, 2026

The Alabama State Bar is pleased to announce a valuable new benefit for members: Caseway. Caseway is a Vancouver-based legal automation company building AI-powered tools for legal research, court form automation, and document intelligence. Through CaseForm, its court form automation product integrated with MyCase, Caseway helps Alabama attorneys eliminate hours of duplicate data entry each week while maintaining the highest standards of client confidentiality.

CaseForm integrates directly with MyCase to extract matter data, including client names, parties, case numbers, dates, and financial figures, and automatically populates court and government forms using jurisdiction-specific rules. The platform handles locked PDF court forms, validates entries against court rules in real time to reduce filing rejections, and operates entirely inside the MyCase workflow. Customer content is never used to train AI models, and CaseForm runs on a zero-retention architecture by default. This supports the ethical obligations Alabama lawyers carry under Rule 1.6.

“Caseway leverages cutting-edge technology to help attorneys work smarter, manage cases more effectively, and enhance client service. We are excited to bring this platform to Alabama State Bar members as a new member benefit,” said Jillian Jordan Evans, Law Practice Management Advisor at the Alabama State Bar.

Alabama State Bar members receive 25% off the standard CaseForm subscription on MyCase, bringing pricing from US$49 to US$36.75 per user per month, with a 30-day free trial and no credit card required. Members also receive priority support, dedicated account management, and free quarterly CLE-eligible training webinars. Caseway is prioritizing the buildout of Alabama state and county court forms, including family law packets, civil case cover sheets, and probate forms, as part of the Alabama rollout.

“Court form work is one of the most expensive forms of duplicate effort in a small firm. The same client name, case number, and dates retyped into form after form. CaseForm gives Alabama attorneys those hours back. We are honored to be selected as an Alabama State Bar member benefit and to support the firms doing the day-to-day work of Alabama’s courts.”

— Al Vigier, Founder and CEO of Caseway

Caseway is a Vancouver-based legal automation company. Founded in 2024, Caseway builds AI-powered legal research, court form automation, and document intelligence tools used by law firms, legal departments, and public institutions. Caseway maintains active research collaborations with Simon Fraser University, the University of British Columbia, Northeastern University, and the University of the Fraser Valley, and has received support from the Government of Canada’s Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) for legal technology research.

To learn more about CaseForm on MyCase, visit caseway.ai/caseform/8am, or visit Caseway at caseway.ai.