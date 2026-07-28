Dr. Jean-Jacques Dugoua Highlights Evidence-Informed Kidney Disease Treatment at National Naturopathic Conference

Invited presentation at the 2026 AANP Convention emphasized early detection, medication safety, and evidence-based naturopathic care for kidney health.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As chronic kidney disease continues to affect millions of people worldwide and rates of diabetes, hypertension, and other kidney disease risk factors continue to rise, healthcare professionals are placing renewed emphasis on prevention and early intervention. At the 2026 Annual Convention of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) , naturopathic physician, researcher, and educator Dr. Jean-Jacques Dugoua (Dr. JJ) presented an accredited continuing education session examining how evidence-informed naturopathic medicine can support the prevention, management, and, in some cases, reversal of kidney disease.Dr. Dugoua's presentation, "Naturopathic Strategies for Managing, Preventing and Reversing Kidney Disease," explored current research surrounding kidney function, chronic kidney disease progression, acute kidney injury, medication safety, laboratory interpretation, nutrition, lifestyle medicine, and the appropriate use of nutraceuticals within an integrative model of care. The session was presented as part of the AANP Convention's continuing education program for licensed naturopathic physicians."Early recognition of high-risk clinical scenarios and careful interpretation of diagnostic testing give clinicians more opportunities to prevent kidney injury before it progresses," said Dr. Dugoua. "When considering naturopathic interventions for kidney disease, recommendations should be guided by the available evidence and individualized to the patient rather than applied universally."Prevention Begins Long Before Kidney Disease Is DiagnosedA central message throughout Dr. Dugoua's presentation was that kidney disease prevention starts well before a patient develops advanced chronic kidney disease.Rather than focusing solely on treatment after damage has occurred, the presentation encouraged clinicians to recognize early warning signs, understand individual risk factors, and identify opportunities to prevent both acute kidney injury (AKI) and the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Throughout the session, Dr. Dugoua emphasized that naturopathic physicians have an important role in prevention, lifestyle counselling, diagnostic interpretation, patient education, and ongoing monitoring.According to the National Kidney Foundation , chronic kidney disease affects approximately one in seven adults in the United States, with many individuals remaining undiagnosed until kidney function has significantly declined. Early identification and management can help slow disease progression and reduce the risk of complications.Looking Beyond Traditional Kidney TestsOne of the themes explored during the presentation was the importance of accurately assessing kidney function.Dr. Dugoua reviewed common laboratory markers used to evaluate kidney health, including serum creatinine and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). He also discussed situations where additional testing, such as cystatin C, may provide valuable clinical information. The presentation examined the strengths and limitations of different laboratory markers and encouraged clinicians to interpret results within the broader context of each patient's health rather than relying on a single value in isolation.Medication Safety Is an Important Part of Kidney HealthAnother major focus of the presentation was preventing medication-related kidney injury.Dr. Dugoua reviewed medications and clinical situations that may increase the risk of kidney damage while emphasizing the importance of recognizing potentially nephrotoxic therapies, monitoring kidney function appropriately, and working collaboratively with other healthcare professionals to optimize patient care. The presentation highlighted acute kidney injury as an important and often preventable contributor to long-term kidney disease when recognized and managed promptly.Rather than positioning naturopathic medicine as an alternative to conventional care, the presentation emphasized collaboration, evidence-informed decision-making, and helping patients understand how nutrition, lifestyle, and appropriate supportive therapies can complement medical treatment.Evidence Should Guide Integrative CareThroughout the presentation, Dr. Dugoua reviewed published research examining nutritional interventions and nutraceuticals that have been investigated for kidney health.Importantly, the presentation also discussed where evidence remains limited, inconsistent, or suggests caution. Rather than recommending supplements indiscriminately, Dr. Dugoua encouraged clinicians to critically evaluate the scientific literature, individualize treatment recommendations, and recognize when additional research is needed before incorporating specific therapies into practice.This evidence-first philosophy has become a defining characteristic of Dr. Dugoua's work as both a clinician and researcher.Translating Research Into Better Patient CareIn addition to reviewing current evidence, the presentation included practical clinical guidance designed to help naturopathic physicians apply research findings in everyday practice.Topics included identifying patients at elevated risk of kidney disease, interpreting diagnostic testing, supporting healthy lifestyle changes, recognizing medication-related concerns, and understanding where integrative therapies may provide additional support alongside conventional medical care.The presentation reflected Dr. Dugoua's long-standing commitment to helping practitioners translate scientific evidence into practical strategies that improve patient outcomes while encouraging collaboration across healthcare disciplines.Advancing Professional EducationThe annual AANP Convention brings together naturopathic physicians, educators, researchers, and healthcare leaders from across North America to share emerging research and clinical experience. By presenting at the conference, Dr. Dugoua contributed to continuing professional education on one of today's most significant chronic health challenges.As kidney disease continues to place an increasing burden on healthcare systems worldwide, Dr. Dugoua believes education remains one of the most powerful tools available to clinicians and patients alike.About Dr. Jean-Jacques DugouaDr. Jean-Jacques Dugoua, ND, PhD, is a researcher, educator, author, and naturopathic doctor based in Toronto, Ontario. Through clinical practice, research, teaching, and professional education, he helps patients and healthcare providers better understand the role of nutrition, lifestyle medicine, botanical medicine, and integrative care in promoting long-term health and preventing chronic disease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.