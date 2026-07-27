The summer of fish records continues with Moore angler’s alpine trophy

How to Apply for a Catch-and-Release Record

All applicants must submit a complete Record Fish Application Form, with accompanying photographs. This form can be completed online or downloaded from our website.

Fish must be released alive. (See tips on safely releasing fish in the Fishing Rules booklet.)

Steelhead, ocean-run salmon, bull trout, and white sturgeon submitted for records must be measured and photographed in the water.

Catch-and-release records are based only on the total length (snout to tip of tail) for fish released alive.

Fish must be photographed directly next to a ruler/tape or an object of known verifiable length.

New catch-and-release white sturgeon records must be broken by a minimum of 2 inches.

Catch-and-release records for all other species must be broken by a minimum of ½ inch.

Fish within ¼ inch of the current record will be recognized as a tied record.

All applications must be submitted within 30 days of the catch date.

How to Apply for Certified Weight Records

Records will be awarded for either fish caught by angling (rod/reel) or by archery/spearfish for legal unprotected nongame species. Archery/spear fishing records will be listed separately and identified by the angler on the application form. No records will be awarded for fish caught during salvage seasons or at private pay-to-fish facilities.

NOTE: Idaho Fish and Game now provides certified scales for weighing potential records at the Panhandle, Clearwater, Nampa, Headquarters (Boise), Jerome, and Pocatello regional offices.