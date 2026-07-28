LEVIA Now Available Nationally with Launch of Hemp-Derived THC Beverages

LEVIA Logo

ELIOT, ME, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEVIA , Massachusetts’ best-selling cannabis beverage brand and one of the pioneers of THC-infused drinks, today announced today the launch of its new hemp-derived beverage line made in Maine, allowing LEVIA products to be legally purchased online and shipped to consumers in select states for the first time.The new beverages made with minor cannabinoids and hemp-derived THC are fully compliant with federal law, opening access to LEVIA beyond state-licensed cannabis dispensaries. This expansion marks a major milestone for the brand, which has built a loyal following in Massachusetts as the state’s number one cannabis-infused seltzer.“For years, consumers outside of Massachusetts have asked when they’d be able to try LEVIA,” said Kristin Rogers, co-founder of LEVIA. “With this launch, adults in other states can now legally enjoy the same high-quality, thoughtfully formulated beverages that made LEVIA a category leader.”Founded in 2017, LEVIA was among the first companies to introduce fast-onset cannabis beverages, defining the cannabis beverage category as it grew into a multi-billion-dollar market. The brand is known for its zero-calorie, zero-sugar seltzers, consistent effects, and clean ingredient profile.LEVIA’s hemp-derived beverages are crafted to deliver the same refreshing taste, and the reliable experience consumers expect from the brand, while meeting all federal hemp requirements. The launch reflects LEVIA’s ongoing commitment to responsible innovation, consumer education, and expanding access to regulated THC beverages.“This is an exciting next chapter for LEVIA,” Rogers added. “We’re bringing our mission to a much broader audience, while continuing to hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality and compliance.”LEVIA’s hemp-derived beverages are available for purchase online at: https://drinklevia.com/ About LEVIALEVIA is a family and female-owned cannabis beverage company founded in Massachusetts and known for its fast-acting THC-infused seltzers, tinctures, and drink drops. Built around wellness, simplicity, and consistency. LEVIA products are made with clean ingredients and designed to deliver predictable effects without sugar, calories, or hangovers. Since launching in 2021, LEVIA has become Massachusetts’ favorite cannabis beverage and continues to expand its footprint through innovation and responsible growth. For more information, visit: https://drinklevia.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.