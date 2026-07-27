Amy’s Attic Self Storage Announces New 110,000-Square-Foot Storage Facility in Jarrell, Texas

Amy’s Attic Self Storage starts construction on a new 110,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility scheduled to open in late spring 2027

JARRELL, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy’s Attic Self Storage Announces New 110,000-Square-Foot Storage Facility in Jarrell , TexasNew State-of-the-Art Facility Scheduled to Open in Late Spring 2027JARRELL, TEXAS — July 27, 2026 — Amy’s Attic Self Storage, a Central Texas leader in self-storage solutions since 2004, proudly announces plans to develop a new 110,000-square-foot self-storage facility at 509 C Bud Stockton Loop in Jarrell, Texas. Construction has begun and the facility is scheduled to open in late spring 2027.The new Jarrell development represents a significant investment in one of the fastest-growing communities in Central Texas. Located along the rapidly expanding Interstate 35 corridor between Austin and Salado, the facility will be strategically positioned to serve the area's rapidly growing residential and commercial population.Adding to the significance of the project, the storage facility will be located adjacent to a new residential community being developed by an affiliatedcompany. The neighboring development will feature approximately 80 new single-family homes, creating a complementary relationship between residential growth and convenient storage solutions for area residents.“Our mission has always been simple: Caring People Serving a Great Community,” said Bob Vamvas. “As Jarrell continues to grow, we are excited to invest in infrastructure that supports both new homeowners and existing residents. The combination of quality housing and modern self-storage services will help meet the evolving needs of this thriving community.”The new facility is expected to feature a variety of storage unit sizes, climate-controlled units, advanced security systems, electronic gate access, extensive lighting, online rental capabilities, and customer-focused amenities that have become synonymous with the Amy’s Attic brand.The project is expected to create construction jobs during development and contribute to the continued economic growth of Jarrell and Williamson County while providing much-needed storage capacity for one of the fastest-growing regions in Texas.About Amy’s Attic Self StorageFounded in 2004, Amy’s Attic Self Storage provides residential, commercial, RV, and specialty storage solutions throughout Central Texas. The company is committed to delivering clean, secure, and professionally managed storage facilities while maintaining its core philosophy: “Caring People Serving a Great Community.”

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