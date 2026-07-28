NetReputation to Host Free Webinar on How PR Strategists Build Brand Visibility Through Earned Media

A behind-the-scenes look at how earned media actually gets done, including the parts most PR conversations leave out.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NetReputation , the premier online reputation management and crisis communications firm trusted by global Enterprise and SMB brands, will host a free live webinar on Wednesday, August 5, titled Inside Earned Media: How PR Strategists Build Brand Visibility. The session takes place at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT and is free to attend.Registration is available at this link. About the WebinarInside Earned Media: How PR Strategists Build Brand Visibility is hosted by NetReputation PR strategists Kristine Szarkowitz, PR and Narrative Strategy Lead, and Claire Lilly, Vice President of Strategy. Most conversations about earned media focus on what it is. This one focuses on how it actually works, and why that distinction matters more than most brands realize.The session will cover:-What most brands get wrong about earned media before they ever engage a PR strategist, and why those assumptions tend to be the most expensive ones-The work that happens behind the scenes when a strategist engages with a client, specifically the parts that rarely get talked about publicly-What it actually takes to build coverage that compounds over time, and why most attempts stall before they get there-The criteria that determine whether earned media is the right move for a brand right now, and whether it isn'tThe session closes with a live Q&A. Attendees are encouraged to come with questions.Why NetReputation Is Hosting ThisMost of what gets published about earned media is written by people trying to sell it. This session comes from practitioners who work in it daily, who turn away clients when the fit isn't right, and who have no interest in overpromising what a press placement can do. The difference shows up in what gets said.Who Should AttendThis session is built for executives and brand leaders who are seriously thinking about visibility strategy and want a straight answer on where earned media fits in their plans, or whether it does at all. It is not a sales pitch, and it is not a beginner's overview. Attendees will leave knowing things about the earned media process that most brands only find out after they've already made costly assumptions.To register for the webinar, click here. About NetReputationNetReputation is the premier online reputation management and crisis communications firm trusted by the world's most recognized Enterprise and SMB brands, influential executives, and discerning private individuals. Through a powerful fusion of advanced content strategy, crisis response, reputation monitoring, review management, digital privacy, and precision SEO, NetReputation helps clients take control of their digital narrative and dominate the search results that matter most. Learn more at netreputation.com.

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