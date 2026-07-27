On Demand: Bridging Community and Clinical Approaches ─ Region 7 Maternal Health ECHO® Session 2

Improving maternal health requires solutions shaped by both lived experience and clinical expertise.

On July 28, 2026, Session 2 of the Region 7 Maternal Health ECHO series — Bridging Community and Clinical Approaches — brought together community voices, clinicians and public health leaders to explore how these perspectives could work in tandem. Participants learned practical ways to connect community-based support with clinical care pathways, strengthen trust and ensure that maternal health strategies reflected real needs across Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.

Learn more about the Maternal Health Echo series.

An event recording of the didactic presentation will be posted below. Access the Resource Guide and Slides in the Documents and Downloads section.