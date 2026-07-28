WFG NATIONAL TITLE'S DIRECT TITLE OPERATIONS ACHIEVE 95 NET PROMOTER SCORE IN Q2 2026

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a national underwriter and leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide.

A 4.9-star customer rating and world-class NPS® reflect consistent service, active listening, and a companywide commitment to the customer experience

A 95 NPS is an extraordinary result, but the real story is what the score represents: customers who feel heard, supported, and confident referring WFG to the people they know.” — Steve Ozonian, President and CEO, Williston Financial Group

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WFG National Title Insurance Company , a Williston Financial Group company, today announced that its Direct Title Operations achieved a 4.9-star customer rating on a 5-point scale and a Net PromoterScore (NPS) of 95 for the second quarter of 2026. The results extend WFG’s record of exceptional customer experience performance and demonstrate the consistency of its title, escrow, sales, and operations teams across the markets they serve.An NPS above 70 is widely considered world-class across industries. WFG’s Q2 score of 95 is especially significant because customers evaluate their experience with WFG not only against other title and settlement providers, but also against the best service they receive from companies in any industry. By that measure, WFG’s results reflect a level of trust, responsiveness, and care on par with leading customer experience brands.“A 95 NPS is an extraordinary result, but the real story is what the score represents: customers who feel heard, supported, and confident referring WFG to the people they know,” said Steve Ozonian , President and CEO of Williston Financial Group. “Customer experience has been foundational to WFG from the beginning. These results reflect our teams’ daily commitment to communicate clearly, collaborate closely, and make every transaction as smooth and positive as possible.”WFG began formally tracking NPS in 2017 to establish an objective, cross-industry benchmark for customer loyalty and satisfaction. The company uses the program as an ongoing listening and improvement system, not simply as a scorecard. Customer feedback is reviewed at multiple levels, helping leaders identify trends, recognize exceptional performance, resolve concerns, and guide enhancements in operations, technology, and service.NPS is based on a single question: how likely a customer is to recommend a company to a friend or colleague. Respondents who select 9 or 10 are considered Promoters, while those who select 0 through 6 are considered Detractors. The score is calculated by subtracting the percentage of Detractors from the percentage of Promoters.“NPS gives our customers a direct voice in how we operate and improve,” said Noah Blanton, Williston Financial Group’s Chief Growth Officer. “We examine the feedback behind every score, share what we learn with our teams, and take action where action is needed. Reaching a 95 NPS while maintaining a 4.9-star rating shows that our customer-first approach is being delivered consistently, transaction by transaction.”The Q2 results cover WFG’s Direct Title Operations, which provide residential and commercial title insurance and settlement services in select markets. The scores reflect the collective customer experience delivered throughout the transaction, from opening through closing, and the work of WFG associates across title, escrow, sales, and operational support.Customer feedback also helps WFG support the real estate and lending professionals who entrust the company with their clients. A positive title and closing experience can strengthen those relationships, encourage repeat and referral business, and help all parties move through one of life’s most important transactions with greater confidence.WFG will continue to expand how it analyzes and shares customer feedback, recognizes high-performing teams, and uses insights to improve processes and service delivery. The company remains focused on meeting customers where they are, reducing friction, and reinforcing a culture in which every associate understands their role in the customer experience.For more information about WFG, visit www.wfgtitle.com About WFG National Title Insurance CompanyWFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. WFG is one of just six truly national title underwriters, achieving a national footprint faster than any underwriter in industry history.Built on the principles of communication, collaboration, and coexistence, WFG delivers innovative services and technology solutions that reduce friction, improve transparency, and elevate the real estate experience for agents, lenders, and consumers. Learn more at www.wfgtitle.com Note: Net Promoter, NPS, NPS Prism, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., NICE Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter ScoreSM and Net Promoter SystemSM are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., NICE Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

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