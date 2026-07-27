SCGSSM Foundation Announces New Board Members and Officers

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) Foundation has elected new board officers and welcomed five new members to its Board of Directors.

The newly elected board members are:

Bryan L. Baysinger, shareholder and chair of the intellectual property group, Maynard Nexsen

Kathleen Muthig, shareholder, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd P.A.

Katie Reaves, human resources manager, Schaeffler Group USA

Roger Schrum, head of investor relations and communications, Sonoco Products Company

Lee Tupper ’05, transportation engineer, HDR

The newly elected board officers are:

President: N. Tyrone Ellis, head of engineering, Trane Supply SBU

Vice President: Eduardo Torres, Ph.D., global product director, Milliken & Company

Treasurer: Bill Duda, office managing shareholder, Ogletree Deakins

Secretary: Bren Lowe, chief executive officer, McLeod Health Cheraw

“I am honored to lead the GSSM Foundation Board along with this group of distinguished officers at such an important moment in our school’s journey,” said Board President Tyrone Ellis. “Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to shape the future of STEM education in South Carolina, expand access for the next generation of innovators, and strengthen the Foundation’s impact for years to come. Our work is about more than supporting a school—it is about advancing innovation, opening doors for talented students across South Carolina, and helping shape a future defined by discovery, leadership, and opportunity.”

Beth Dinndorf, executive director of the Foundation, added, “The GSSM Foundation is excited to welcome these esteemed leaders to the Board. The combined strengths and support of all board members allows GSSM to deepen its impact and expand programming to more students across the state, further solidifying its ranking as the No. 1 public high school in South Carolina and No. 4 in the nation.”

About the GSSM Foundation

The GSSM Foundation supports the South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics by raising awareness and funds to enhance statewide STEM education initiatives. For more information about the GSSM Foundation Board of Directors, visit scgssm.org.