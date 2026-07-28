General Warfield's Coffee Launches GenFour, a Four-Pillar Fourth-Wave Standard

The Maryland specialty coffee brand joins the SCA as a paid member and will extend its GenFour standards to a new Fair Trade, USDA Organic K-Cup line.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- General Warfield's Coffee (GWC), a Maryland-based specialty coffee brand, today announced GenFour, a four-pillar framework that consolidates the company's existing quality, sourcing, environmental, and transparency practices into a single, publicly documented standard. The announcement coincides with GWC becoming a paid member of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) and precedes the company's upcoming expansion into the single-serve K-Cup format, which will operate under the same GenFour standards as its whole bean line.With GenFour, GWC is attempting to do for Fourth Wave coffee what earlier movements never formalized: it turns a set of shared but vague ideals (freshness, ethical sourcing, environmental responsibility, and scientific honesty) into four clearly defined pillars that a customer can see, verify, and hold the company accountable to."Fourth Wave coffee has given the industry the right values, but not the structure to back them up," said John Warfield, cofounder of General Warfield's Coffee. "GenFour is our answer: four pillars, each one documented and verifiable, so accountability isn't a slogan on the bag. It's something you can check."STRUCTURING FOURTH WAVE COFFEE, NOT REINVENTING ITFourth Wave coffee, the industry's current movement toward radical transparency, traceability, and accountability, has largely developed as a set of loosely shared values rather than a defined standard. GenFour is GWC's answer to that gap: not a new philosophy, but a structured framework that organizes principles the specialty coffee community already values (freshness, ethical sourcing, environmental responsibility, and scientific honesty) into four clearly defined, individually verifiable pillars."We didn't invent freshness protocols, ethical sourcing, coffee science, or environmental responsibility; the specialty coffee industry has been building toward these ideas for years," said Onome Warfield, cofounder of General Warfield's Coffee. According to cofounder John Warfield: "What we've built with GenFour is structure: four pillars a customer can actually see, verify, and hold us accountable to, instead of a vague promise on a bag."THE FOUR PILLARS OF GENFOURPILLAR 1. GENFRESH: FRESHNESS & PURITYAn eight-step freshness and purity protocol covering specialty grade sourcing, nitrogen flushing, high oxygen barrier packaging film, a one-way degassing valve, a 2 to 4 week post roast rest period before shipping, Best By dating set at 12 months from roast, climate controlled storage, and light blocking, thermally protective shipping. GENFRESH reframes the traditional 15/15/15 freshness rule: under full GENFRESH protection, the post-roast freshness window extends from 15 days to a 12-month best-by window, while grind and bloom timing remain unchanged.Each of the eight steps is grounded in credible, verifiable science. Every process GWC uses at every step is backed by peer-reviewed research and data rather than assertion. This is where the GENSENSE pillar is applied to GENFRESH, ensuring the freshness protocol is independently supported and not simply a company claim.PILLAR 2. GENEARTH: ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITYGWC's environmental initiative, anchored by the "One Purchase, One Tree" program, funds mangrove reforestation in Kenya and Madagascar with every qualifying purchase. Mangrove ecosystems were selected specifically for their outsized capacity for carbon sequestration relative to other reforestation efforts.Every mangrove tree planted is documented and independently verified by a third party through GWC's partnership with the GoodAPI app, which works with VeriTree and other credible verification organizations. This is the independent verification required by the GENSENSE pillar, and it is what keeps GWC, and any company following the GenFour framework, from making claims and promises without proof. A live tree counter near the bottom of the GWC homepage links to the full record of planted trees.PILLAR 3. GENSOURCE: ETHICAL & VERIFIED SOURCINGGWC's sourcing standard requires 100% specialty grade Arabica beans, Fair Trade USA certification on qualifying roasts, and verified high altitude origins across its current portfolio: Peru, Ethiopia, Uganda, Colombia, a Guatemala/Brazil blend, and a Seasonal Central America Swiss Water Decaf blend. Depending on the season, beans are sourced from various small estate, high altitude farms throughout several Central American countries.PILLAR 4. GENSENSE: SCIENCE TRANSPARENCYGWC's standard for how the company communicates about coffee and health. Under GENSENSE, any health-related or scientific claim made in GWC's content is required to carry a citation to peer-reviewed or otherwise credible published research, rather than relying on fear-based or unsubstantiated claims common in some corners of the specialty coffee marketing landscape.GENSENSE is more than a communications rule. It is the pillar applied to the other three. Every part of GenFour must be independently verified through credible third-party sources, peer-reviewed scientific articles, third-party verification processes, and data, not just GWC's own claims. GENFRESH is backed by peer-reviewed science at every step, GENEARTH is verified by a third party tree by tree, and GENSOURCE rests on recognized certifications and verified origins. That requirement is what makes every claim in the framework trustworthy and fully accountable.To learn more about GenFour, visit https://generalwarfieldscoffee.com/pages/genfour PAID SPECIALTY COFFEE ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIPIn conjunction with the GenFour launch, General Warfield's Coffee has become a paid member of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), the leading global trade organization for specialty coffee. SCA membership formalizes GWC's standing within the specialty coffee community and reflects the same commitment to accountability and verified standards that GenFour was built to represent.EXTENDING GENFOUR STANDARDS TO A NEW FAIR TRADE AND USDA ORGANIC K CUP LINE IN LATE 2026General Warfield's Coffee also confirmed it is developing a single-serve K Cup line, built to operate under the same GenFour standards as its whole bean products. The K Cup format will apply GENFRESH freshness protocols and GENSOURCE sourcing standards to a convenience category that has not traditionally prioritized either, extending GWC's accountability framework to a broader range of how customers brew, without compromising the standards behind it.The K Cup line is currently in development and is not expected to begin shipping until late 2026 or early 2027.AVAILABILITYGeneral Warfield's Coffee's GenFour whole bean roasts, including its Peru, Ethiopia, Uganda, Colombia, Guatemala/Brazil blend, and Seasonal Central America Swiss Water Decaf offerings, are available now online at www.generalwarfieldscoffee.com and at select local farmers' markets. The forthcoming Fair Trade and USDA Organic single-serve K-Cup line is expected to become available in late 2026 or early 2027.ABOUT GENERAL WARFIELD'S COFFEEGeneral Warfield's Coffee is a Maryland-based specialty coffee brand offering small-batch, stomach-friendly, high-altitude coffee that is responsibly sourced from small estate farms and hand-picked as specialty grade, 100% Arabica, sold online and at local farmers markets. The company holds Fair Trade USA and USDA Organic certifications on select roasts, operates from an FDA-registered facility, and has been featured in Forbes, ABC, NBC, The Manual, Homes & Gardens, Comunicaffe International, and Coffee Factz. GWC is a paid member of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).

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