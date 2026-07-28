Full Circle Electronics to Unveil New Interactive Customer Portal at ITAD Summit 2026

Dave Daily - CEO of Full Circle Electronics

CEO Dave Daily and team to demonstrate FCE's new platform for real-time asset tracking, custom ESG reporting, and channel partner management—visit Booth #606

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full Circle Electronics (FCE), a national leader in IT Asset Disposition ( ITAD ) and certified electronics recycling, today announced it will unveil its newly launched Customer Portal at the upcoming ITAD Summit 2026. The event takes place August 4–5, 2026, at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada.The ITAD Summit is North America's premier gathering for IT asset disposition, bringing together industry leaders, enterprise IT executives, and certified operators. At Booth #606, Full Circle Electronics will highlight its new Customer Portal, demonstrating how the platform gives enterprises unprecedented visibility and control over their decommissioned technology assets.Designed to streamline operations and enhance transparency, the new FCE Customer Portal allows organizations to:• Track Asset Status in Real Time: Monitor assets continuously throughout the entire disposition lifecycle.• Generate Customized Reports: Build tailormade reports and subscribe to automated updates at any desired frequency.• Access Verified ESG Data: Simplify corporate sustainability compliance with auditable, environmental impact reporting.• Review Financial Settlements: Access detailed settlement and value-recovery information instantly.• Support Channel Partners: Leverage parent/child account relationships to easily manage sub-accounts, departments, or client networks."As enterprise technology lifecycles accelerate, organizations need immediate, transparent access to their data, compliance metrics, and financial returns," said Dave Daily, CEO of Full Circle Electronics, who will be attending the summit. "Our new Customer Portal delivers exactly that. ITAD Summit 2026 is the perfect venue to show IT leaders and channel partners how this platform simplifies secure asset management from start to finish."In addition to portal demonstrations, attendees visiting Booth #606 can explore Full Circle Electronics’ core ITAD solutions, including serialized decommissioning, certified on-site data destruction, and sustainable recycling processes.To learn more about Full Circle Electronics, visit www.fullcircleelectronics.com . Stop by the FCE LinkedIn page to schedule a meeting with the team or to schedule a booth demonstration.About Full Circle ElectronicsFull Circle Electronics is a trusted provider of secure, scalable IT asset decommissioning and electronics recycling services. Operating certified facilities across the United States, the company provides secure, serialized data destruction, compliance reporting, and asset remarketing for businesses of all sizes. Full Circle Electronics is dedicated to delivering fast, flexible ITAD solutions with absolute integrity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.