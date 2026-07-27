Favorable weather allows Akawa Butte crews to transition to mop up operations

Cooler temperatures and calm winds helped crews on the Akawa Butte Fire transition from direct suppression to mop-up operations overnight. The lightning-caused fire is now estimated at 27,308 acres and is 6 percent contained.

Firefighters took advantage of the improved conditions to secure perimeters and strengthen control lines. Night crews worked to extinguish heat and increase the depth of cooled ground up to 50 feet inside the fire’s edge. Today, crews will continue this aggressive mop-up work to reduce the chance of new spot fires.

Structure Protection and Resource Shifts: Oregon State Fire Marshal task forces remain focused on creating defensible space around homes and structures. Protection efforts are centered along Blazer Lane, Little Buck Road, Big Buck Road, and the Stevens Canyon area.

As the immediate threat to homes begins to decrease, some night structure resources will start tapering down to support other active fires in the region. However, task forces will remain on-site today to monitor heat pockets and continue securing areas around structures.

Weather and Safety Outlook: Fire officials warn that elevated conditions are expected again today with hot, dry weather and breezy northwest winds. A total of 1,668 personnel are currently assigned to the incident, supported by 49 hand crews and 19 helicopters.

Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation orders remain in effect. Residents are encouraged to follow all posted guidance and use caution in areas where evacuations have been lifted to give emergency personnel room to work. For the most current evacuation information, residents should visit the Deschutes County Sheriff or Jefferson County update pages. An interactive evacuation map is also available online.

Closures and Public Information: Area closures implemented by the Bureau of Land Management and the Deschutes National Forest remain in place. Travelers should check TripCheck for any impacts to local highways.

Current information on air quality and smoke outlooks is updated daily. Residents can also follow the fire’s progress on the official Akawa Butte Fire Facebook page.