533rd Training Squadron, Detachment 1 holds 1st change of responsibility at Goodfellow

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 533rd Training Squadron, Detachment 1, welcomed U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Justin Young, incoming senior enlisted leader, and thanked U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Cathy Nikolauk, outgoing SEL, during the detachment’s first change of responsibility ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

The change of responsibility ceremony is steeped in military tradition, serves the function of rendering honors to the departing senior enlisted leader and provides official recognition of the transfer of responsibility to the incoming senior enlisted leader. The ceremony reinforces the noncommissioned officer’s authority in the Space Force and highlights their support to the chain of command.

As senior enlisted leader, MSgt.Young will advise the detachment commander on the readiness, professional development, and welfare of the detachment's Guardians.

“Trainees, Guardians, we say you are the young minds, and you truly are the brightest minds in the room,” said Young, “Our adversaries are not afraid of us senior leaders, but they are very worried about what you are going to learn here and how well you will support Space Domain Awareness, Electronic Warfare, Overhead Persistent Infrared, Command and Control, Cyber, Intelligence, or Orbital Warfare operations as trained, lethal, combat-credible warfighters.”