Diamond Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli to its Board of Directors

Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli

Global healthcare exec & neuroscientist brings 30+ years leadership in biopharma innovation, neuropsychiatry & advancing science into transformative medicines

I look forward to helping Diamond translate exceptional science into transformative medicines that create lasting value for patients, healthcare systems, and shareholders.” — Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company currently conducting Phase 2 clinical trials in generalized anxiety disorder (“GAD”), today announced the appointment of Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli to its Board of Directors, effective Aug. 1, 2026.

Dr. Halperin Wernli is an internationally recognized healthcare executive, scientist, and entrepreneur with 30+ years of leadership spanning global biopharmaceutical companies, innovative biotechnology ventures, and emerging therapeutic platforms. Throughout her career, she has successfully translated pioneering science into clinically differentiated therapeutic programs, strategic partnerships, and organizations that deliver lasting value for patients and healthcare systems.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Halperin Wernli to Diamond’s Board of Directors,” said Judy Blumstock, Founder and CEO of Diamond Therapeutics. “Miri brings an exceptional combination of scientific insight, strategic leadership, experience in neuropsychiatric drug development, and global commercialization. Her appointment further strengthens Diamond’s ambition to help shape the next generation of neuroplasticity-based medicines.”

Diamond leverages the pharmacological properties of psychedelic molecules to develop therapies for anxiety, neurodegenerative, and other disorders, without the hallucinogenic effects traditionally associated with these compounds. The company’s efforts focus primarily on the treatment of GAD and GAD related to menopause, which together affect millions of patients worldwide.

Recently, Diamond announced an expansion of its Phase 2 GAD trial following a multi-million-dollar funding award from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), an independent agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The trial, initiated at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre Research Institute and the Centre for Psychedelics Health and Research, both in Kingston, Canada, will be complemented by a separate study in the United States. That study, sponsored by Diamond and supported by the ARPA-H funding, will be conducted by Tampa, Florida-based Tactical Mind Research Coalition.

“I am excited to work alongside Diamond’s Board and management team as the company enters its next phase of growth,” said Dr. Halperin Wernli. “I look forward to contributing my full range of experience to help accelerate Diamond’s clinical programs, expand its strategic reach, and translate exceptional science into transformative medicines that create lasting value for patients, healthcare systems, and shareholders.

“Throughout my career, I have been driven by the conviction that the brain possesses an extraordinary intrinsic capacity for adaptation, regeneration, and repair if we learn how to engage its underlying biology. Diamond Therapeutics embodies a compelling scientific approach to realizing that vision. By translating the regenerative biology of psychedelics into neuroplasticity-based medicines, Diamond has the potential to shift brain medicine from treating symptoms to restoring brain function, strengthening brain resilience, and rebuilding dysfunctional neural circuits.”

Dr. Halperin Wernli currently serves as Chair of the Board of Reconnect Labs, a Swiss precision neuropsychiatry company, and as a member of the Board of Directors of Dimensions Health Centres, one of Canada’s leading integrated mental health providers. She previously served as Executive President of Nasdaq-listed Mind Medicine (MindMed, since rebranded as Definium Therapeutics), where she helped advance the clinical development of next-generation therapies for psychiatric disorders. Definium’s share price has more than quadrupled over the past year, resulting in a market cap of over US$5 billion. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership positions at Merck Sharp & Dohme, Roche, and Actelion, leading initiatives spanning research, clinical development, medical affairs, corporate strategy, and commercialization.

Dr. Halperin Wernli holds degrees in Genetics and Experimental Psychology from the University of Geneva and an Executive MBA from Stanford University. Throughout her career, she has championed a vision of medicine in which deeper biological understanding, advanced technologies, and scientific rigor converge to transform the prevention and treatment of brain disorders.

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