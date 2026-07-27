NEWS from the Shelby County Mayor’s Office of Innovation & Performance Analysis

Lee Harris, Mayor

Vasco A. Smith, Jr., Administration Building

11th Floor, 160 North Main, Memphis, Tennessee 38103





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 27, 2026

Kyla Rice

Communications Specialist

Mobile: 901.659.3495

Office: 901.222.2015

Email: [email protected]





SHELBYCARES RALEIGH OPENS ITS DOORS, EXPANDING HEALTH COACHING SERVICES

The ShelbyCares model of providing free, community-centered healthcare access is expanding to another Shelby County neighborhood.





WHO: Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell, Director of Innovation and Strategic Communications Blaire Benavides, Shelby County Mayor’s Office Communications Specialist Kyla Rice, Executive Director of the Tennessee Population Health Consortium Dr. Jim E. Bailey, and ShelbyCares Client Cornelia Hamilton





WHAT: ShelbyCares Raleigh Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony





WHERE: 3620 Austin Peay Highway, Suite 2, Memphis, TN 38128





WHEN: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 10:00 AM





Shelby County, TN – Shelby County Government will celebrate the grand opening of ShelbyCares Raleigh with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. The new location expands access to free preventive health services and personalized wellness support for residents in North Memphis and surrounding communities.

Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to receive free health screenings from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Residents will also have the opportunity to learn about ShelbyCares services, including personalized health coaching and ongoing wellness support.





About ShelbyCares

ShelbyCares is a partnership between Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Shelby County Government, and the University of Tennessee Health Sciences that brings essential health services to medically underserved communities through a Neighborhood Health Hub model. ShelbyCares offers a variety of free services, including health screenings, exercise classes, cooking demonstrations, evidence-based health coaching, and more, to help residents prevent and manage chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes.

Since the first access point opened in 2022, thousands of Shelby County residents have participated in the program, with many reporting improved health outcomes through increased access to preventive care, education, and ongoing wellness support.





Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: "Every neighborhood deserves access to quality health care close to home. The opening of ShelbyCares Raleigh is another step toward building a healthier Shelby County by bringing preventive services directly into the community. We are making it easier for residents to take control of their health, identify potential concerns early, and connect with the resources they need to live longer, healthier lives."





Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell: "Raleigh is a vibrant community that deserves convenient access to the resources that help families thrive. This new ShelbyCares location represents an investment in the health of our residents and demonstrates what is possible when local government and community partners work together. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free screenings, meet the dedicated staff, and begin taking steps toward a healthier future."





Dr. Jim Bailey, Executive Director of the Tennessee Population Health Consortium: "We are glad to announce the opening of ShelbyCares Health Hub Raleigh, a welcoming place where residents can get free health screenings, referrals for medical and social needs, and health coaching to empower people to improve their overall health and well-being. Too many chronic diseases go undiagnosed until they become serious health problems. We are proud to partner with Shelby County Government to expand access to essential preventive care and build healthier communities across Shelby County.”