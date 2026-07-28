VERGEZ™, Award-Winning Fine Jewelry Maison, Celebrates the Free Spirits Who Shape Art & Culture

The Roaring Lion Choker by VERGEZ™: white gold, diamonds, and Tahitian pearls, designed and made for actress and musician Qymira. Winner of the 2025 A' Design Award in Fine Jewelry. Philippe Vergez, Founder & Designer of VERGEZ™, wearing pieces from the House Icons collection. Amorae by VERGEZ™: white gold and topaz engagement ring, presented under white-glove inspection. "Amorae is a statement that love doesn't belong to a single lifetime, a relic from the past, a vow cast in gold, crafted across eras."

The story of a deaf designer who transforms what he feels and can't hear into jewelry, inspired by musicians, writers, and visionaries who defy convention.

Trends are the fever of the world, we seek the slow burn. Timelessness is born not from perfection, but from imagination.” — Philippe Vergez, Founder & Designer, VERGEZ™

HONG KONG, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERGEZ™ , the Hong Kong-based fine jewelry Maison founded by French designer Philippe Vergez, has received international recognition after its Roaring Lion Choker was awarded the Silver A' Design Award 2025 in the Fine Jewelry category. The distinction recognizes a Maison built on an uncommon philosophy: creating jewelry that celebrates the free spirits who refuse to accept the world as it is.Every VERGEZ™ piece is handcrafted to order, made for a clientele the Maison describes as buying "meaning rather than monograms." Its collections pay tribute to iconic musicians, writers, and visionaries, figures who, in Vergez's words, chose to hear the world differently and shape it because of that difference, not despite it.That philosophy is deeply personal. Vergez lives with a significant hearing impairment, profoundly deaf in one ear, with major hearing loss in the other. He doesn't experience music through sound. He experiences it through vibration, rhythm, weight, and light."I don't design from what I hear. I design from what I feel. The pulse of a guitar riff, the memory of a melody, the spirit of a rebellious poem, these become precious metal. Every piece begins as a story. That's why our signature is Wear the Story . The jewelry carries the story so that its wearer can carry it forward."Before founding VERGEZ™, Vergez spent three decades in the eyewear industry, holding executive roles at major optical groups and founding several independent brands, including Jee Vice, whose designs were worn by Sarah Jessica Parker, Anne Hathaway, and Rihanna, among others. In 2023, he turned his focus to fine jewelry, founding VERGEZ™ under Rock'n Design Ltd.In 2025, actress, musician and composer Qymira became the new face of VERGEZ™, extending the Maison's long-standing dialogue with music and artistic expression."Trends are the fever of the world, we seek the slow burn," Vergez said. "Timelessness is born not from perfection, but from imagination."Each VERGEZ™ piece is made to order in the brand's atelier, placing each creation closer to a collector's piece than a conventional luxury product. The Maison ships globally, with all import duties and taxes included at checkout.About VERGEZ™VERGEZ™ is a bespoke fine jewelry Maison founded in 2023 by French designer Philippe Vergez and operating from Hong Kong under Rock'n Design Ltd. The brand's Gold and Silver collections range from €600 to €20,000 and are handcrafted to order. VERGEZ™'s Roaring Lion Choker won the 2025 A' Design Award in the Fine Jewelry category.

Wear The Story

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