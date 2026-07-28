Same Team, Same Care, New Name: Interim Healthcare Offices in Lubbock and Throughout West Texas Become ExcelaCare

Offering Trusted Local Hospice and Home Health Services Across Texas & New Mexico, Now Known as ExcelaCare (formerly Interim Healthcare)

A trusted provider of home-based care throughout West Texas, formerly known as Interim Healthcare, is officially transitioning to a new name: ExcelaCare.

The decision to update our name to ExcelaCare was made with excellent care at the forefront, reflecting the same high standards our community has come to expect from us.” — Founder

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A trusted provider of home health and hospice care in communities throughout West Texas, formerly known as Interim Healthcare , is officially transitioning to a new name: ExcelaCare . These local offices across the region, including Lubbock, TX and surrounding areas, will continue delivering the same patient-centered care under new branding."While our logo and colors are changing, our ownership, management, and the local teams you have come to know and trust are not," said the organization’s founder. "The decision to update our name to ExcelaCare was made with excellent care at the forefront, reflecting the same high standards our community has come to expect from us."The rebrand comes as the organization continues to pursue excellence across all its services and reflects an effort to elevate its ongoing dedication to the communities it has served for years as Interim. The local staff and day-to-day operations remain unchanged; only the name and visual identity are new.What This Means for Our Communities:Those currently receiving our home health or hospice services, who are considering care for a loved one, and who partner with us to provide care for their residents or shared patients can expect no disruption in quality service. The same standards, care plans, and teams you have existing relationships with remain in place under the ExcelaCare name.Offices transitioning to ExcelaCare (formerly Interim Healthcare) across West Texas include:• Amarillo, TX – Home Health & Hospice• Big Spring, TX – Home Health & Hospice• Brownfield, TX – Home Health & Hospice• Levelland, TX – Home Health & Hospice• Lubbock, TX – Home Health & Hospice• Midland, TX – Home Health & Hospice• Pampa, TX – Home Health & Hospice• Plainview, TX – Home Health & Hospice• San Angelo, TX – Hospice*Branches in New Mexico are also part of this name change, with offices in Clovis, Hobbs, and Roswell transitioning to ExcelaCare.For a full directory of our ExcelaCare locations, please visit excela.care/locations About ExcelaCare:ExcelaCare, formerly known as Interim Healthcare in this region, provides home health and hospice care built around a single guiding mission: Excellent Care for Everyone. The organization's local teams, leadership, and commitment to patient-centered care remain the same as the name evolves to reflect that dedication.

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