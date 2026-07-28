Koody Launches Privacy-First AI Money Manager Without Mandatory Bank Sync

Koody - The AI money manager for individuals and sole proprietors

Koody combines conversational AI and smart auto-categorization to deliver complete money management and tax planning with zero bank credentials required.

We built Koody to deliver the modern convenience of AI-driven insights and automated tracking, while keeping users strictly in control of their financial data.” — Hallie Omogiafo, Founder & CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koody , a modern personal finance platform, today announced its official feature suite designed for consumers and sole proprietors who want intelligent money management without handing over their bank logins or account credentials.As data breaches and third-party data aggregators face growing consumer scrutiny, many individuals hesitate when prompted to "Connect Your Bank Account." Koody solves this friction by providing a complete, privacy-first budgeting alternative . The app delivers full financial tracking, category planning, bill tracking, and conversational AI guidance, built entirely around quick manual entries and CSV statement uploads."Most budgeting apps force users into a binary choice: hand over your online banking credentials to a third-party aggregator, or manage your life in a tedious, manual spreadsheet," said Hallie Omogiafo, Founder & CEO at Koody. "We built Koody to deliver the modern convenience of AI-driven insights and clean automated visual tracking, while keeping users strictly in control of their financial data."Key features of Koody include:• No Bank Linking Required: Users track checking, savings, credit, cash, and tax set-asides manually or via fast CSV file uploads. No bank passwords or Open Banking API permissions are requested.• Smart Auto-Categorization & AI Assistant: When users upload a bank statement, Koody automatically categorizes transactions. Its plain-English, conversational AI also analyzes tracking data to answer immediate queries, such as pacing checks, category trade-offs, and "Can I afford this?" purchasing scenarios.• Sole Proprietor & Tax Readiness: Integrated tools to calculate tax set-asides, log business expenses, attach digital receipt records, and export filtered data in CSV, Excel, or JSON formats for accountants.• High Reliability: Avoids broken bank connections, constant bank re-verification loops, and unlinked account errors common in legacy bank-syncing apps.Koody is available across iOS, Android, and web browsers. Users can create an account and begin budgeting for free, with optional premium upgrades available for advanced statement imports and expanded tracking history.To learn more about Koody or to test the privacy-first personal finance app, visit https://koody.com About KoodyKoody lets users track expenses and build budgets without bank linking. It is a personal finance platform designed to simplify daily budgeting, cash flow tracking, and tax readiness without sacrificing user privacy. By eliminating mandatory bank linking and prioritizing flexible, user-driven data control, Koody gives individuals, freelancers, and sole proprietors a clearer relationship with their money.

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