Attorney General Hanaway Announces Guilty Verdict in Taney County Double Murder Case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that, following a jury trial, Miguel Melendez Torres was found guilty of two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of attempted robbery in the first degree. The verdict follows a multi‑agency investigation and prosecution effort spanning several years.

“Today’s verdict delivers accountability and affirms that violence in our communities will be met with the highest degree of the law,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ families and loved ones, who have carried a heavy burden throughout this joint pursuit of justice. My office will continue to protect the public by holding violent offenders accountable and getting dangerous criminals off our streets.”

On July 23, 2026, a Taney County jury found that Torres approached the victims, Rocky McMahan and Krystle Buhl, behind a Famous Dave’s restaurant on May 29, 2021, intending to rob them. During the encounter, Torres shot and killed both victims. McMahan was taken to a hospital, where he died several hours later, while Buhl was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“I want to extend my sincerest condolences to the loved ones of both Rocky and Krystle. They have been through a lot since 2021, including the mistrial in January. Unfortunately, nothing can bring Rocky and Krystle back, but I hope this conviction provides some sense of justice and comfort as they continue to heal from these losses,” said Taney County Prosecutor Brad Hughes.

The case was investigated by the Branson Police Department with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and was tried by Taney County Prosecuting Attorney Brad Hughes with the assistance of Assistant Attorney General Paige Wheeler. Attorney General’s Office Investigators David Southard and Deborah Wade also assisted in the prosecution.

Formal sentencing is set for October 6, 2026, at the Taney County Courthouse in Forsyth.