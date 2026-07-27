Galenus Rx President Dr. Veronique Michaud Receives 2026 ASCPT Malle Jurima-Romet Mid-Career Leadership Award

ASCPT honors Galenus Rx President Veronique Michaud, PhD, for advancing medication safety and improving patient outcomes.

MONTVERDE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Recognition Honors Leadership, Innovation, and Commitment to Improving Patient Outcomes Through Clinical Pharmacology Galenus Rx proudly announces that Veronique Michaud, PhD, President of Galenus Rx, has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Malle Jurima-Romet Mid-Career Leadership Award from the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics (ASCPT), one of the world's leading organizations dedicated to advancing clinical pharmacology, translational medicine, and therapeutic innovation.The Malle Jurima-Romet Mid-Career Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, scientific excellence, mentorship, and meaningful contributions to the advancement of healthcare and patient care. Dr. Michaud was honored for her longstanding commitment to translating complex pharmacological science into practical clinical solutions that improve medication safety and support better patient outcomes."This award is deeply meaningful to me because it reflects a journey shaped by mentorship, teamwork, and trust," said Dr. Michaud. "Leadership is not an individual achievement. It is the result of collective effort, shared curiosity, and a commitment to lifting others as we grow. To receive an award associated with leaders known for their compassion, scientific contributions, passion, and humility is both humbling and energizing."Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Michaud has championed patient-centered innovation by developing programs and technologies designed to reduce medication-related harm and enhance clinical decision-making. As a pharmacist and scientist, she has dedicated her work to ensuring that advancements in pharmacology are successfully translated into scalable, real-world solutions that benefit patients and healthcare providers alike.At Galenus Rx, Dr. Michaud has fostered a culture of collaboration by building multidisciplinary teams across engineering, product development, clinical operations, research, data science, compliance, and human resources. Her leadership has been instrumental in aligning diverse expertise around a shared mission of improving patient care through science-driven technology and innovation."Veronique's recognition by ASCPT reflects not only her scientific accomplishments but also her unwavering dedication to patients, healthcare providers, and her colleagues," said Peter Panageas, Chief Commercial Officer of Galenus Rx. "She has built an organization focused on transforming medication safety through innovation, collaboration, and evidence-based solutions. We are proud to celebrate this well-deserved accomplishment", said Jacques Turgeon, CEO of GalenusRx.Dr. Michaud credits numerous mentors throughout her career, including Drs. Turgeon, Wainberg, Flockhart, and Desta, for helping shape her professional journey and commitment to scientific integrity. She also recognizes the Galenus Rx team as a continual source of inspiration, highlighting their shared passion for improving patient lives through innovation and compassionate care.A member of ASCPT since 2004, Dr. Michaud remains deeply committed to mentoring future healthcare leaders and supporting the next generation of scientists and clinicians. She believes that the greatest reward comes from hearing directly from patients and families whose lives have been positively impacted through safer, more personalized medication management."Patients deserve the safest and most effective care possible," said Dr. Michaud. "Knowing that our work can make healthcare safer, more personalized, and more accessible continues to motivate me every day."About Veronique Michaud, PhDDr. Veronique Michaud is President of Galenus Rx and a recognized leader in clinical pharmacology, medication safety, translational medicine, and healthcare innovation. Her work focuses on integrating scientific research, technology, and clinical practice to improve patient outcomes and support safer, more effective healthcare delivery. Dr. Michaud has been a member of ASCPT since 2004.About Galenus RxGalenus Rx is a healthcare technology company dedicated to improving medication safety, advancing precision medicine, and supporting healthcare professionals with evidence-based clinical decision support solutions. Through innovative technology and scientific expertise, Galenus Rx helps healthcare organizations deliver safer, more personalized care.Media ContactPeter PanageasChief Commercial OfficerGalenus Rxinfo@galenusrx.comKeywordsVeronique Michaud, Galenus Rx, ASCPT, Malle Jurima-Romet Mid-Career Leadership Award, Clinical Pharmacology, Medication Safety, Precision Medicine, Pharmacogenomics, Clinical Decision Support, Patient Safety, Healthcare Innovation, Translational Medicine, Personalized Healthcare, Scientific Leadership, Healthcare Technology.

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