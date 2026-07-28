Illinois Signs Law Letting Estheticians Skip School Debt for Paid, On-the-Job Training

Under Illinois' new HB 3460 apprenticeship law, aspiring estheticians can train hands-on under a licensed professional while earning wages — no beauty school required. Read what the law means for students, salons and schools at MyTSV.com.

HB 3460 creates a paid apprenticeship path to an Illinois esthetics license starting January 1, 2027 — here's what students, salons, beauty schools should do.

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Illinois estheticians no longer have to choose between paying for beauty school and waiting to earn a paycheck. Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 3460 into law on June 26, 2026, creating a state-registered, paid apprenticeship path to an esthetics license alongside the traditional classroom route. The law takes effect January 1, 2027, and MyTSV — the video-first local business directory serving the Chicago metro area — is publishing practical guidance for the students, salon owners and beauty schools who will feel the change first.What HB 3460 Actually DoesThe bill amends the Barber, Cosmetology, Esthetics, Hair Braiding, and Nail Technology Act of 1985, the law that has governed Illinois beauty licensing for four decades. Until now, the only route to the state's esthetics licensing exam ran through an Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR)-approved school and roughly 750 hours of classroom instruction, commonly priced in the $10,000–$20,000 range. HB 3460 adds a second route: a registered apprenticeship, sponsored by a licensed salon and approved by the Illinois Department of Labor, in which apprentices earn wages while training under a licensed professional.It does not change who gets to call themselves licensed. Every apprentice will still sit for the same state licensing exam and meet the same competency standards as a school graduate — the bill changes how someone reaches the exam, not what the exam requires.Sponsored by state Rep. Michael Crawford with Republican co-sponsors including Reps. C.D. Davidsmeyer and Jed Davis, HB 3460 passed unanimously out of the House Health Care Licenses Committee in March before clearing the full General Assembly in May. Crawford has framed the law as a way to reduce financial barriers to entering the trade while strengthening the workforce available to small businesses — an argument long made by groups like the Illinois Policy Institute and the Institute for Justice, both of which have pointed out that Illinois' classroom-hour requirements rank among the highest in the country."For years, the only way into the esthetics field in Illinois was to pay first and work later," said Eugene Kolkevich, co-founder of MyTSV. "HB 3460 flips that model for people who can't front $10,000 to $20,000 in tuition, but it also hands salon owners a real responsibility — they're not just hiring an apprentice, they're becoming the school. The businesses that treat that seriously will build a pipeline of loyal, trained talent. The ones that treat it as free labor will find out quickly that the law doesn't work that way."Key Dates and Numbers at a GlanceSigned into law: June 26, 2026, by Gov. JB PritzkerEffective date: January 1, 2027Current classroom path: about 750 hours at an IDFPR-approved esthetics school; licensing fees alone (application plus exam) run close to $200 regardless of pathNew apprenticeship path: paid, salon-based training approved by the Illinois Department of Labor; the exact required hours for estheticians have not yet been set, since IDFPR is still finalizing program rules ahead of the effective dateReference point: Illinois' existing cosmetologist pathway requires 1,500 hours in school or roughly 3,000 hours as a registered apprentice — a ratio regulators may look to as a benchmark when they set the esthetics-specific rules. IDFPR's own regulatory review puts the average cost of a full 1,500-hour cosmetology program at about $16,500, a useful reference point since esthetics programs run roughly half the hoursNational context: the Institute for Justice found that Illinois joins roughly 40 other states that already offer some form of apprenticeship pathway into beauty and barbering licensesWhat Aspiring Estheticians Should Do NowHB 3460 is law, but it doesn't take effect until January 1, 2027, and IDFPR has not yet published the specific hour and curriculum rules for esthetics apprenticeships. MyTSV recommends:Treat 2026 as a preparation year, not an enrollment deadline. Formal apprenticeship registration through the Illinois Department of Labor will follow IDFPR's rulemaking, which is still in progress.Start building salon relationships now. Sponsoring salons will carry real administrative and training costs, so early apprenticeship slots are likely to go to candidates owners already know — through internships, part-time front-desk work, or simply being a familiar, engaged client.Run your own numbers before choosing a path. A 750-hour school program can be finished in six to nine months; an apprenticeship, modeled on Illinois' existing cosmetology ratio, could realistically take close to twice as long. That's a trade of time for reduced debt, not a shortcut.Ask any school you're considering about hybrid options. Some beauty schools are expected to start offering the "supplemental instruction" apprentices will need for the theory side of licensure. A school willing to partner with a sponsoring salon may offer the best of both models.What Salon and Spa Owners Should Do NowHB 3460 hands salon owners a genuine new hiring tool — and a genuine new responsibility. MyTSV recommends:Understand you're becoming an educator, not just an employer. Sponsors will need a Department of Labor-approved apprenticeship agreement, documented supervised-training hours, and full sanitation and scope-of-practice compliance for every apprentice on staff.Evaluate your mentors, not just your open positions. A great technician isn't automatically a great trainer. Identify which licensed staff can realistically teach and document training before advertising an apprenticeship.Line up a supplemental-instruction partner early. Busy salons rarely have time to teach anatomy, ingredient chemistry, or infection control from scratch. A relationship with a local esthetics school for the theory portion will make compliance far easier once rules are finalized.Budget for a paid trainee over a longer runway. If esthetics apprenticeships follow the cosmetology ratio, expect close to double the hours of a school graduate before an apprentice is exam-ready — plan staffing and payroll accordingly rather than treating the program as a quick fix for a staffing gap.What Beauty Schools Should Do NowHB 3460 introduces competition for entry-level enrollment, but also a new potential customer: the sponsoring salon. MyTSV recommends:Don't wait for enrollment to drop before responding. Consider designing a "supplemental instruction for apprentices" track now, positioning your school as the theory partner salons will need once the apprenticeship rules take effect.Differentiate beyond entry-level licensure. Advanced esthetics, medical aesthetics, laser theory and clinical spa management are harder to replicate through an on-the-job apprenticeship and may become schools' strongest value proposition.Engage in IDFPR's rulemaking process. Schools have direct curriculum expertise; weighing in during the rulemaking period is a real chance to help shape what "supplemental instruction" will require — and whether schools become a built-in partner in the new pathway.Quick AnswersDoes this lower licensing standards for Illinois estheticians? No. Every apprentice must still pass the same state licensing exam and meet the same competency standards as a school graduate; only the training format changes.When can someone start a registered esthetics apprenticeship in Illinois? Not before January 1, 2027, when HB 3460 takes effect. IDFPR and the Illinois Department of Labor are still finalizing the rules that will govern apprenticeship hours and sponsor requirements.Is beauty school going away? No. Traditional schools remain the faster, more structured option and are expected to stay the primary path for most students, particularly while apprenticeship rules are still being finalized.Read the full article here: https://mytsv.com/blogs/beauty-school-bypass-is-illinois-hb-3460-the-end-of-the-classroom-only-esthetician-548 About MyTSVMyTSV (mytsv.com) is a video-first local business directory and media platform connecting residents across the Chicago metro area with trusted local service providers — from salons and spas to contractors and healthcare practices. Alongside video business profiles, MyTSV publishes original, research-backed reporting on the regulatory, economic and workforce trends shaping Chicagoland's small business community. Local beauty and wellness professionals can find or list a business, or join the conversation on HB 3460 and its rollout, at MyTSV.com.Sources and Further ReadingIllinois General Assembly, official HB 3460 bill status: https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/BillStatus.asp?DocNum=3460&GAID=18&DocTypeID=HB&SessionID=114&GA=104 Office of the Governor, "Gov. Pritzker Takes Bill Action" (June 26, 2026): https://gov-pritzker-newsroom.prezly.com/gov-pritzker-takes-bill-action-d45ziz Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Cosmetology licensing: https://idfpr.illinois.gov/profs/cosmo.html Illinois Policy Institute, "Lawmakers pass bill creating apprenticeships for beauty professions": https://www.illinoispolicy.org/lawmakers-pass-bill-creating-apprenticeships-for-beauty-professions/ Institute for Justice, "New Illinois Law Allows Barbers and Cosmetologists to Learn and Earn": https://ij.org/press-release/new-illinois-law-allows-barbers-and-cosmetologists-to-learn-and-earn/ BillTrack50, IL HB3460 bill tracker: https://www.billtrack50.com/billdetail/1824544

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