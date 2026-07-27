FDLE re-arrests Brooksville man for exploitation of the elderly

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 27, 2026

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Paul Wolaver, 62, of Brooksville, on the charge of exploitation of the elderly, a third-degree felony.

Wolaver was previously arrested by FDLE agents on June 10 for charges of possession of child sexual abuse materials and promotion of a sexual performance by a child. He was granted bond, then released from Hernando County Jail.

On July 18, FDLE agents received reports that Wolaver was making plans to flee out of the country to avoid prosecution. To accomplish this, he attempted to steal the identity of a disabled elderly male victim.

On July 22, agents conducted another search warrant at Wolaver’s residence, collecting documents and electronic communications that corroborated witness testimony to his plans to assume the victim’s identity. Wolaver was re-arrested and charged with 1 count of solicitation to commit exploitation of the elderly.

Wolaver was booked in the Hernando County Jail, where he is now being held with no bond.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General James Uthemeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

The investigation is still active.

The news release for Wolaver’s first arrest can be found here.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us