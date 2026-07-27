allGeo Launches Comprehensive Workforce Compliance Suite to Help Employers Automate Payroll Labor, and Safety Compliance

Ensure worker safety and OSHA Compliance Forms for Break, Safety or Proof of Work Attestation Get Audit-Ready Prevailing Wage Reports

allGeo launches a configurable compliance automation suite that streamlines payroll, labor, workforce safety, employee attestations, and audit readiness.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abaqus Inc., provider of the allGeo field service workflow automation platform, today announced the launch of a comprehensive compliance automation suite As labor regulations continue to evolve, organizations face growing challenges in maintaining compliance across wage-and-hour laws, prevailing wage requirements, workforce safety regulations, and payroll validation. Manual processes, and disconnected systems increase administrative burden while exposing employers to compliance violations risk.The allGeo Field Workforce Compliance Suite embeds compliance directly into everyday field operations by combining GPS-verified workforce activity, configurable compliance workflows, automated policy enforcement, employee attestations , and pre-payroll validation into a single configurable platform.The allGeo Field Workforce Compliance Suite includes:1. Labor Compliance & Certified Payroll ReadinessSupport complex labor compliance requirements by automatically applying prevailing wage rules, union classifications, shift differentials, overtime calculations, and labor allocations during time capture and pre-payroll processing.allGeo streamlines certified payroll data collection and recordkeeping for Davis-Bacon Act projects, while payroll platforms handle certified payroll submissions and required federal and state reporting.2. Wage & Hour ComplianceAutomate FLSA wage-and-hour compliance through GPS-verified time tracking, configurable meal and rest break policies, overtime calculations, and upstream payroll validation.The platform helps employers ensure labor policies are consistently enforced in the field before payroll is processed, reducing manual corrections and compliance risk.3. Employee Attestations & Proof of WorkCapture audit-ready documentation that verifies field work performed, employee acknowledgments of breaks, training and safety, and compliance with organizational policies.Configurable mobile workflows allow employees to:• Complete meal and rest break attestations• Verify hours worked• Submit digital signatures• Capture notes, photos, and supporting documentation•Complete organization-specific compliance forms including trainingEvery attestation is securely linked to the employee timecard with timestamps, GPS verification, and supporting records.4. Workforce Safety ComplianceSupport OSHA and organizational safety programs through configurable mobile safety workflows designed for distributed and remote workforces.Capabilities include:• Lone worker safety check-ins• Distress alerts routed to supervisors• Time-stamped safety event documentation• Mobile safety forms and inspections5. Automated Compliance Rules & Exception ManagementOrganizations can configure their compliance policies to automatically monitor workforce field activity for exceptions in real time. Managers receive notifications for:• Missed or late meal and rest breaks• Attendance exceptions• Location-based compliance violations• Missing employee attestations• Policy exceptions requiring review before payroll"We needed a workforce management platform that could adapt to our operational workflows instead of forcing us into a rigid process. The allGeo team has been exceptional in helping us configure everything from automated lunch reminders and compliance attestations to our complex overnight shift logic. It's a robust, tailored solution that has modernized how we manage workforce compliance and field service timekeeping."— Director of HR, Environmental Remediation and Geotechnical Construction Company"Compliance no longer begins and ends with payroll. Organizations need real-time visibility into workforce activity, labor policy enforcement, employee attestations, and safety events before payroll is processed," said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus Inc. "The allGeo Field Workforce Compliance Suite unifies these critical workflows in a single configurable platform, helping organizations reduce compliance risk, improve payroll accuracy, strengthen workforce safety, and maintain the audit-ready records needed to support internal audits, customer requirements, and regulatory obligations."For more information about the allGeo Field Workforce Compliance Suite, visit www.allgeo.com About Abaqus Inc.Abaqus Inc. provides allGeo, an enterprise-grade field workforce automation and compliance platform that helps mid-size and enterprise organizations optimize field operations while strengthening labor, payroll, and workforce safety compliance. The platform automates GPS-verified time tracking, prevailing wage and certified payroll workflows, employee attestations, proof of work, OSHA safety documentation, meal and rest break compliance, mileage tracking, and configurable pre-payroll validation. With built-in low-code configurability, allGeo enables organizations to transform field activity into accurate, audit-ready operational records that improve compliance, payroll accuracy, and workforce productivity.

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