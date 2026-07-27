Applications For 2027 Upriver Lakes Sturgeon Spearing Season Due Aug. 1

OSHKOSH, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds spearers that the deadline to apply for an Upriver Lakes tag or purchase a preference point is Aug. 1, 2026 for the upcoming 2027 sturgeon spearing season.

Within the Winnebago System, the Upriver Lakes are shallower than Lake Winnebago. Due to this, water clarity is not as much of a concern to spearers during the season, resulting in higher success rates. To ensure lake sturgeon are not overharvested in this area, only 500 license holders are selected annually to spear on lakes Poygan, Winneconne or Butte des Morts.

These spearing tags will be issued through a drawing, where priority is given to applications with the most preference points. Those applying as a group will have their point value based on the individual with the lowest points within the group. Spearers can also choose to purchase a preference point instead of applying for a tag.

Applicants selected to purchase an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing license will be notified by Oct. 1, 2026. Any license holder not selected during this drawing will be awarded a preference point toward future drawings and can purchase a Lake Winnebago spearing license, which must be purchased by Oct. 31, 2026. Spearers who are awarded an Upriver Lakes tag have until the end of the 2027 spearing season to purchase their tag.

Spearers can apply for an Upriver Lakes tag, purchase a preference point or purchase their Winnebago spearing license online through Go Wild or at any license sales location.

The 2027 Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season will begin on Feb. 13, 2027, on Lake Winnebago and the upriver lakes Poygan, Winneconne and Butte des Morts. The season is authorized for a maximum of 16 days or until any of the annual biologically based harvest caps are reached. Separate harvest caps are set for each system: Lake Winnebago and the Upriver Lakes.

Learn more about the Winnebago System spear fishery.