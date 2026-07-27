KD Trial Lawyers Named Spartanburg’s Best Criminal Defense Law Firm for 2026

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina – KD Trial Lawyers has been named the 2026 winner in the Best Criminal Defense Law Firm category of The Post and Courier’s Spartanburg’s Best awards program.

KD Trial Lawyers was named the reader-selected winner following a community nomination and voting process involving businesses, organizations and professional service providers in the Spartanburg, South Carolina area. 2026 marked the Post and Courier’s fourth annual contest.

“This recognition means a lot because it came from people in the community we serve,” said Tom A. Killoren Jr., a partner at KD Trial Lawyers. “People call us at difficult moments, and our job is to listen, prepare and stand beside them. I’m proud of our criminal defense lawyers and staff, and I’m grateful to everyone who took the time to vote.”

Criminal defense is one of KD Trial Lawyers’ principal practice areas. The firm represents people facing DUI, assault, domestic violence, drug, theft, federal charges and other criminal allegations. Its lawyers handle misdemeanor and felony cases and help clients understand the charges, the legal process and the options available to them.

KD Trial Lawyers also handles personal injury, workers’ compensation and family law matters at its office at 178 W Main St. in Spartanburg, SC.

KD Trial Lawyers is a Spartanburg-based law firm that provides comprehensive legal services while remaining committed to its guiding principle: big enough to win, small enough to care. The firm builds close, supportive relationships with individuals and families facing personal injury, criminal defense, workers’ compensation and family law matters.

KD Trial Lawyers

178 W Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306

(864) 585-5100

https://kdtriallawyers.com/

Press Contact : Melissa Boone

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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