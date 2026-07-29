JPR Media Group Shares Its Playbook for Press Releases That Actually Get Read

JPR Media Group Shares Its Playbook for Press Releases

London PR agency distils years of pitching experience into practical guidance for brands and in-house communications teams.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JPR Media Group, a London-based public relations agency, has published practical guidance on a problem every brand and communications team runs into: how to get a press release noticed by editors who are short on time and buried in pitches.

The agency's central argument is that the press release is not the thing that wins coverage — the first few lines of a pitch in the body of an email are. In JPR Media Group's experience, editors work to tight deadlines and receive a high volume of unsolicited messages each day, and most decisions to read on are made within the first one to three lines. Editors often don’t have time to read a press release, and they rarely read email attachments. Journalists might request a press release AFTER they read the initial email pitch if they are interested.

"A press release is important because it puts all the facts and the story in one place for a journalist to use when they're ready," said Jessica Patterson, CEO at JPR Media Group. "But it earns its place after a short, sharp pitch has done its job. Lead with what's genuinely interesting, and keep it brief."

The agency's guidance sets out what tends to make a story land:

Keep it short and punchy. Say why the story matters in the opening lines rather than front-loading company history.

Know what is genuinely newsworthy. A recognised name, a striking financial figure related to a sale or growth, an exclusive offered to one outlet first, a genuine "first," a unique experience to try, an expert available to comment on a topical issue, or a significant moment in history.

Be topical. Tie an announcement to something already moving in the news, or offer a client's expertise on a subject journalists are actively covering.

Come prepared. Have facts, dates, an available spokesperson, and high-resolution, rights-cleared images ready before pitching, so a journalist can move quickly.

JPR Media Group’s top winning pitches which have delivered the greatest quality of press coverage were the following:

- An invitation to ride in a helicopter with a 75-year old aerial photographer shooting from the doorless side

- An overlooked historical female painter’s 1st London solo exhibition; her sister was a globally recognised author. Alongside the exhibition, a women’s rights activist, former French diplomat, and friend to the sisters hosted an exclusive talk.

- World’s largest online auction for charities affected by COVID-19. Two billionaires hosted the auction selling famous blue chip artists’ work.

- A self-made entrepreneur in tech, pharmaceuticals, property, hospitality who produced a track sampled by one of the biggest artists in the world for their number 1 song

- A due diligence, investigations, and security client who drove 2 ambulances full of medical supplies into Ukraine during the start of the conflict.

- A female interior designer client who founded an exclusive selection of private villas in the South of France. Travel PR trips were executed to view the private estates, interview the founder, and experience the region.

- A business scaling expert built and grew multiple businesses to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. He was one of the youngest people to ring the NY American Stock Exchange bell and created the world’s 1st patented precision health and nutrition system.

JPR Media Group notes that not every client arrives with a headline-grabbing story, which is why research before any outreach is essential — identifying what genuinely sets a business or entrepreneur apart and building a media strategy around it.

The full guidance is available from JPR Media Group on request.

About JPR Media Group

JPR Media Group is a London-based public relations agency that works with brands and individuals to secure top PR editorial coverage and build entrepreneur profiles.

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