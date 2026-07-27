AAID Foundation Logo Dr. Tarek Assi

AAID Foundation’s Smile, Veteran!™ Program Transforms Lives Through Donated Dental Implant Care

Dr. Assi’s Smile, Veteran!™ cases demonstrate the profound impact that compassionate care can have on a veteran’s life.” — Dr. Danny Domingue

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) Foundation is proud to highlight the life-changing impact of its Smile, Veteran !™ program through the stories of veterans receiving comprehensive dental implant treatment at no cost through the generosity of participating providers and industry partners.Through the program, AAID credentialed implant dentists donate their expertise and treatment services to help veterans restore their oral health, confidence, and quality of life.At Alpha Dental Practice & Implant Center in Coral Springs, Florida, Dr. Tarek Assi has provided pro bono implant treatment for several Smile, Veteran!™recipients, helping veterans regain healthy, functional smiles.Among the recent success stories is Mr. Michael Jones, whose implant surgery was completed in March. Following an excellent healing period, Michael is scheduled to begin the process of receiving his final fixed implant prosthesis. His treatment has already produced remarkable results, demonstrating the transformative power of implant dentistry.Another veteran, Ms. Sara Rasmussen, underwent implant surgery. She is progressing well and is scheduled to begin the process of receiving her final fixed implant prosthesis. Her journey represents another inspiring example of how access to advanced dental care can restore both function and confidence.“These cases are truly life changing,” said Dr. Assi and his team at Alpha Dental Practice & Implant Center. “We are honored to participate in the Smile, Veteran!™ program and help veterans receive the care they deserve.”The Smile, Veteran!™ program connects qualifying U.S. military veterans with AAID credentialed implant dentists who volunteer their services to provide life-changing dental implant treatment. The program depends on the generosity of participating providers and sponsors who share the Foundation’s commitment to improving the lives of those who have served our country.“Dr. Assi’s Smile, Veteran!™ cases demonstrate the profound impact that compassionate care can have on a veteran’s life,” said Dr. Daniel Domingue, Chair of the AAID Foundation Board. “We are deeply grateful to Dr. Assi and all of our participating providers whose generosity makes these transformations possible.”The success of the Smile, Veteran!™ program is made possible through the collaborative efforts of dedicated providers, study clubs, and industry partners. The AAID Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to Dr. Tarek Assi and the team at Alpha Dental Practice & Implant Center for donating treatment services, Alpha Study Club for supporting implant treatment and restorative care, and Impladent, Ltd. for providing bone grafting materials and other essential products that help make comprehensive implant therapy possible. The Foundation also welcomes its newest Colonel Sponsor, Tatum Surgical, whose support will help provide implant systems and implant-related components for future Smile, Veteran!™ cases. Together, these partners are helping restore smiles, improve health, and transform the lives of America's veterans.About the AAID FoundationThe AAID Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Through charitable programs, research grants, scholarships, and educational initiatives, the Foundation advances the field of implant dentistry while improving access to care for individuals in need. The Smile, Veteran!™ program provides qualifying veterans with donated dental implant treatment from AAID credentialed providers across the United States.For more information about the Smile, Veteran!™ program or to learn how to support the AAID Foundation, visit the Foundation’s website.

About the AAID Foundation's Smile, Veteran Program

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