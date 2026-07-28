Defender® Now Available Through VA Medical/Surgical Prime Vendor (MSPV), Expanding Access for VA Healthcare Facilities

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Lovell adds Defender® to the VA Medical/Surgical Prime Vendor (MSPV) program, providing VA facilities with an additional streamlined procurement pathway.

By adding Defender to MSPV, we're making it easier for VA supply chain teams to identify, order, and replenish this important product through the procurement channels they use every day.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES – July 28,2026 – LovellGovernment Services, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), today announced that Defenderis now available through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical/Surgical Prime Vendor (MSPV) program under Lovell's MSPV contract 36C24122A0048. The addition provides VA medical facilities with an established, streamlined purchasing pathway for the routine procurement and replenishment of Defender through the Veterans Health Administration's (VHA) primary medical and surgical supply distribution program.Defender's availability through MSPV expands upon its existing presence on the VA Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), making the product even more accessible to VA healthcare providers through the VA's standard supply chain and procurement process.The VA Medical/Surgical Prime Vendor program is designed to simplify the acquisition and replenishment of medical and surgical supplies across the Veterans Health Administration. As one of the VA's priority purchasing and distribution channels, MSPV enables supply chain personnel to quickly identify products, locate ordering information, and procure needed supplies through an established contracting vehicle."Making Defender available through the VA Medical/Surgical Prime Vendor program represents another important step in improving access for VA healthcare facilities," said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. "By adding Defender to MSPV, we're making it easier for VA supply chain teams to identify, order, and replenish this important product through the procurement channels they use every day."As Defender's SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell Government Services supports federal healthcare customers by providing access through established government procurement programs while helping agencies meet their Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business procurement goals. Defender's availability through both the VA Federal Supply Schedule and MSPV offers VA facilities greater flexibility and convenience when purchasing the product.VA facilities interested in ordering Defender through MSPV can do so under Lovell Government Services' MSPV contract 36C24122A0048.About Precision Medical ProductsPrecision Medical Products develops medical devices that provide recovery and prevention solutions to patients and healthcare institutions in the US. Our products are intuitively designed to increase patient compliance, increase patient mobility, and increase staff and patient safety by eliminating tubes and cords. As the Nationwide leader in mobile DVT prevention therapy, Precision's goal is to improve the quality of patient care, decrease "never events," and reduce costs for patients and healthcare organizations across the US. Join us on our mission to cut the cord and save countless lives. Learn more at www.pmpmed.com About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. The company partners with medical, pharmaceutical, and healthcare technology organizations looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

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