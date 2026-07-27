NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Bland County Comprehensive Plan

The Bland County Planning Commission will, on Monday, August 3, at 6:00PM, or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, in the Main Courtroom of the Bland County Courthouse; Bland, Virginia; conduct a public hearing to receive public comment on:

The Bland County Comprehensive Plan

Copies of the plan are available for public inspection at the office of the County Administrator located on the 2nd floor of the Bland County Courthouse; 612 Main Street in Bland, Virginia, during normal business hours or on the Bland County Website. The public is invited to attend the hearing and express their views on this Plan.



By Authority of the Bland County Planning Commission

Joel K. Cagle, Secretary