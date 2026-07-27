Temporary Single-Lane Traffic Planned at Hawk Springs State Recreation Area During Construction Improvements

LA GRANGE, Wyo., – July 24, 2026 – Visitors to Hawk Springs State Recreation Area should expect temporary traffic delays next week as the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources completes roadway improvements within the recreation area.



Beginning Friday, July 24, Road 22 will be reduced to a single lane while crews replace an existing culvert and install an additional culvert to improve drainage and roadway infrastructure. Construction will occur Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is expected to last approximately two weeks.



Hawk Springs State Recreation Area will remain open during construction, and visitors are encouraged to continue enjoying the area's camping, boating, fishing, wildlife viewing, and other outdoor recreation opportunities while allowing extra travel time when entering or exiting the recreation area.



"We appreciate the public's patience as we complete these important infrastructure improvements," said Cassie Wells, superintendent of Hawk Springs State Recreation Area. "These upgrades will help improve the long-term safety and functionality of the roadway for visitors."



Visitors are encouraged to follow posted signs and use caution while traveling through the construction area.



For the latest information about Wyoming state parks, historic sites, and recreation areas, visit wyoparks.wyo.gov.

Figure 1: Hawk Springs State Recreation Area near La Grange, Wyoming.

Contact: Cassie Wells, (307) 836-2334; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.