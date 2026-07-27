July 31st payment plan deadline set for tax-delinquent property owners facing foreclosure in Warren County

Warren County property owners who have been notified they are in the 2026 tax foreclosure auction should contact the Warren County Treasurer’s Office before the close of business Friday, July 31 st , 2026 to make payment arrangements as deadlines approach for the annual tax foreclosure auction.

Warren County property owners who have been notified they are in the 2026 foreclosure auction for unpaid taxes and would like to enter into a payment plan should contact the Treasurer’s Office at 518-761-6375 to avoid potential public auction of their property to recoup unpaid taxes. The Warren County Board of Supervisors no longer holds the “last chance” public meeting for tax-delinquent property owners to enter into payment plans, so any payment arrangements are now made solely through the Treasurer’s Office.

This year’s auction has been scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2026 at Warren County Municipal Center. In recent weeks, Warren County Real Property Tax Services staff have visited most of the tax-delinquent properties to formally notify property owners of the foreclosure process and upcoming auction. The auction company retained by Warren County will begin the process of posting properties for the annual property auction in the beginning of September.

Find more information about property tax payment plans, which as of this year include options to pay monthly if a property is in arrears, here on the Warren County Treasurer’s Office website.

###