XENNA® Corporation Launches NONYX® Intensive Foot Repair: A Breakthrough Fruit Enzyme Formula for Soft, Smooth Heels

New NONYX(R) Intensive Foot Repair Balm for Smooth, Soft Heels and Feet

NONYX Intensive Foot Repair is the long-awaited replacement for Xenna’s popular Callex® Ointment for Dry, Cracked Feet.

NONYX® Foot Repair is a modern approach to heel care — exfoliation powered by natural enzymes and moisture from plant oils and butters in a clean, acid-free formula that feels beautiful on the skin.” — Carol J. Buck, MIA, CEO Xenna Corporation

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Princeton, NJ — July 27, 2026 — Xenna Corporation today announced the launch of NONYXIntensive Foot Repair, an acid-free heel care formula designed to exfoliate and soften rough, dry heels using natural fruit enzymes, paired with Shea Butter, Oat Oil, and Candelilla Wax for deep, lasting moisture.NONYXIntensive Foot Repair is engineered for consumers who want to move away from products containing harsh acids or stringy creams or are looking for something other than files and tools for scraping off dry or hardened skin on heels and soles. The new NONYX Intensive Foot Repair formula absorbs quickly, moisturizes deeply, and contains a unique blend of exfoliating enzymes to improve the look and feel of dry, rough heel skin with daily use.A recent 5 star customer review on Amazon.com captures the product’s impact: “…the minute you apply it, you’ll see the difference…. It moisturizes like crazy, and it stays that way for a long time. I’ve been using it a week, and I’m already seeing more permanent improvement in dry spots. It’s really kind of amazing.”Unlike traditional heel creams that rely on acids like urea, NONYXIntensive Foot Repair is completely acid-free, making it ideal for sensitive skin and daily use. The formula is non-sticky with a smooth, balm consistency that blends effortlessly into the skin, leaving heels feeling smooth, soft, and comfortable — never greasy or tacky. Users experience a gentle feel with remarkable results, thanks to its modern, skin-friendly balm texture that absorbs quickly while delivering visible improvement in the look and feel of dry, rough heels.“Consumers are demanding foot care solutions that are gentle, effective, and rooted in real science,” said Carol, CEO of Xenna. “After CallexOintment was discontinued several years ago, we sought to create a formula that worked as well on heels and soles. I’m thrilled to announce that NONYX Intensive Foot Repair is it! NONYXIntensive Foot Repair delivers a modern approach to heel care — exfoliation powered by natural fruit enzymes, moisture from premium plant oils and butters, and a clean, acid-free formula that feels beautiful on the skin.”The Key Benefits of NONYX Intensive Foot Repair are• Natural fruit enzymes exfoliate dry, rough, and peeling skin on heels and soles• Shea Butter, Oat Oil & Candelilla Wax to moisturize and smooth• An acid-free (no urea) formula• A smooth balm consistency that blends effortlessly into the skin• A soft, smooth, comfortable feel with exceptional results• A dry heel treatment designed for daily use or overnight careNONYXIntensive Foot Repair is designed for beauty lovers, athletes, runners, tennis players, walkers, golfers, and anyone seeking smoother, sandal-ready heels. The product is now available on www.Amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GP9W3S74?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_7VTKSVTN05TMYJR9G4DJ_1 . [direct link to the listing]Xenna Corporation is a woman-founded and owned business focused on naturally derived solutions for skin and nails. Its well-established foot care product, NONYX Nail Gel for Fungus-Damaged Nails, has been a top seller in drug and mass retail stores and on Amazon for the past 20 years. Visit www.nonyx.com for more information.

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