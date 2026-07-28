Krieger Scientific Expands Leadership Team to Support Accelerating Growth

Alan W. Garcia, Director of Asset Management and Relocations, Krieger Scientific Justin Kane, Head of People, Krieger Scientific Drew Deeter, Head of Marketing and Communications, Krieger Scientific

Three strategic additions strengthen the firm's people operations, asset management, and marketing and communications capabilities

We set out to become the firm clients trust when the work matters most. We have been intentional about adding leaders who strengthen that commitment while preserving the culture we are building.” — Joseph C. Morwald

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life sciences organizations are under more compliance pressure than at any point in recent memory. FDA drug warning letters surged 50 percent in fiscal year 2025. Regulatory scrutiny is expanding. And the firms best positioned to help are the ones that can step into a program at any point in the asset lifecycle and own the outcome. Krieger Scientific was built for exactly this moment.Founded by Joseph C. Morwald, a 35-year life sciences industry veteran, Krieger has built its reputation on a simple but demanding standard: the depth to support any point in the asset lifecycle and the accountability to own whatever part of it a client needs. In the first half of 2026, that reputation has translated into growth outpacing the company's early projectionsTo meet that demand, Krieger has expanded its leadership team with three strategic appointments, each selected to strengthen a critical dimension of the company's continued growth."We never set out to become the biggest firm in this space," said Joseph Morwald, Founder and CEO of Krieger Scientific. "We set out to become the firm clients trust when the work matters most. As demand has grown, we have been intentional about adding leaders who strengthen that commitment while preserving the culture we are building. Each of these additions brings something the company needed at exactly the right moment.”Expanding Asset Management and Relocation ServicesWhen Alan W. Garcia walks into a laboratory or manufacturing facility, he already knows what questions to ask. That comes from more than two decades of managing complex laboratory relocations, asset management programs, and global project delivery across the life sciences industry, including more than 15 years at PerkinElmer in progressively senior roles, most recently as Director of Business Development for Asset Compliance Solutions at Ellab. He has overseen portfolios representing tens of millions of dollars in assets and delivered compliance-focused solutions for enterprise clients across North America and internationally.As Krieger's new Director of Asset Management and Relocations, Garcia brings both the experience and the instincts to lead one of the firm's fastest-growing service areas."This industry needs partners who can move fast and own the outcome," said Garcia. "At a large organization, that kind of responsiveness is hard to deliver. At Krieger, it is the expectation. That is what brought me here, and it is what I intend to deliver."Building the Team Behind the WorkGreat companies are not built by founders alone. They are built by the people founders trust to help them hire, develop, and retain the talent that makes everything else possible. That is exactly the role Justin Kane was brought in to fill.Kane founded NextBridge Search in 2012 and has spent more than two decades partnering with founders, CEOs, and executive leadership teams across life sciences and technology to build high-performing organizations. He has completed searches representing more than $40 million in base compensation and earned a reputation as a trusted advisor on some of the most consequential decisions a company can make.As Krieger's Head of People, Kane leads talent acquisition, HR infrastructure, employee development, and the people operations that will support the company's growth."Helping other companies find the right people has been deeply rewarding," said Kane. "But there is something different about being on the inside, with a real stake in what gets built. Krieger is the kind of company worth building from within. I was not going to pass that up."Strengthening Marketing, Communications, and Brand StrategyMost life sciences firms treat communications as an afterthought. Krieger does not.Drew Deeter brought more than 30 years of life sciences marketing and communications experience to Krieger when he joined as Head of Marketing and Communications. Working directly with Morwald, he led the development of the company's brand persona and messaging architecture, website, LinkedIn strategy, and media relations program, building the communications infrastructure that has allowed Krieger to establish its voice and expand its visibility across the industry in a remarkably short period of time."For most of my career, I have been an agency guy,” said Deeter. “There has always been a layer of separation between my work and the client's reality. The opportunity at Krieger was different. That layer is gone, and in its place is a blank canvas. No legacy messaging to untangle. No committee to run approvals through. No inherited infrastructure that exists simply because it always has. We are building this the right way, from the ground up. After 30 years of working within other people's frames, this is the opportunity I did not know I was working toward."A Foundation for What Comes NextThe three appointments reflect a deliberate and methodical approach to building a leadership team. Each hire has addressed a specific and timely need for new business capability, talent infrastructure, or brand presence as Krieger has grown.Krieger's model is intentionally lean. Every member of the leadership team works client engagements directly, with no layer between senior expertise and delivery.Between Morwald's three decades in the industry, the international project experience Garcia brings from his work managing global laboratory relocations, and Deeter's own network built over three decades in life sciences marketing and communications, Krieger's leadership team carries the relationships and firsthand experience needed to extend the company's model internationally as client demand requires.Additional leadership appointments are planned in the coming months.Krieger Scientific will exhibit at the ISPE Delaware Valley Chapter's 34th Annual Symposium and Exhibition on August 6 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. In October, the team will be at the ISPE Boston Product Show on October 7 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA, and the ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo, October 18 to 21, in Washington, D.C.

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