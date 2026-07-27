General Intelligence Service Announces Annual Administrative Arrangements

KHARTOUM, SUDAN, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General Intelligence Service (GIS)

announced that it has issued a decision as part of its annual and periodic administrative arrangements, which include the promotion of a number of officers, the retirement of others, and the assignment of new duties to additional personnel.

The Service said the measures are part of its established approach to institutional renewal, strengthening efficiency, and keeping pace with ongoing development requirements.

In its statement, the General Intelligence Service expressed its appreciation and gratitude to all its personnel who have dedicated their efforts and years of service in the fields of duty and responsibility, making valuable sacrifices throughout their professional careers.

The Service said those who have completed their service have left a lasting legacy and significant contributions that will continue to be remembered by the institution with loyalty and respect. It added that it prays that God accepts their dedication and service and rewards them for their efforts.

The leadership of the General Intelligence Service reaffirmed its continued commitment to its role as a guardian of the nation and its security, protecting the future of coming generations, remaining loyal to the Sudanese people, and preserving the institution's established values of sacrifice, loyalty, and dedication.

The Service concluded by expressing its hope for continued success and guidance.

General Intelligence Service

Khartoum

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