America’s Farmers Spent $1.4 Billion More on Diesel Fuel Amid Trump’s Iran War

WASHINGTON – As oil prices hit $100 a barrel this morning amid President Trump’s war with Iran, the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee – Minority released a new report today that found that American farmers spent $1.4 billion more on diesel fuel during this year’s spring planting season than they did last year.

Trump’s war with Iran has caused diesel prices to skyrocket, which has harmed farmers at a time when they already face increased costs and new challenges due to Trump’s tariffs. The report released today includes new calculations nationwide and for the 20 states with the largest increases in diesel costs for planting key crops. It also includes state-by-state data that show how much more it cost this spring to fill up a typical farm fuel tank, grain truck, or tractor amid Trump’s war with Iran.

Read the full report here.

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