Beware of Fraudulent Calls Demanding Payment for Release

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections is warning the public about two scams targeting families across Georgia.

Scam #1: Individuals claiming to represent a Sheriff’s Office are contacting families of people who were recently arrested and released from county jails, falsely stating that additional bond money or fees must be paid.

Scam #2: Individuals claiming to work for a Sheriff’s Office, Probation, or Parole are contacting families of incarcerated individuals and falsely stating that money must be paid before their loved one can be released.

These calls are fraudulent and believed to be orchestrated by inmates using contraband cell phones. Legitimate law enforcement agencies and supervision officers do not demand payment over the phone, through gift cards, payment apps, cryptocurrency, or other immediate payment methods to secure someone’s release.

If you receive a suspicious call:

• Do not provide personal or financial information.

• Do not send money.

• Hang up and contact the agency directly using its official published phone number to verify the information.

• Report the incident to your local law enforcement agency.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.